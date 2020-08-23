'We're counting on you': UNL chancellor says semester's success depends on student behavior

Meanwhile, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will start contact tracing positive cases. Health Director Pat Lopez said last week the department has the capacity to track the contacts of positive cases among the thousands of people on UNL's campus.

The results of tests won't necessarily be shared with others on campus, however.

"Privacy procedures preclude this notification, as students and employees have the right to privacy of their health data," a university spokeswoman said. "If the contact tracing process identifies a need to contact an instructor or student within a particular class due to concern regarding close contact (the Health Department) will do so."

Green said the plans UNL is putting into action are intended to contain transmission or allow the university to "put our arms around a cluster" if one pops up on campus.

If case numbers and positivity rates begin to increase, the chancellor said UNL has built in contingency plans that could see some units within the university go remote for a time until the virus is brought under control once more.