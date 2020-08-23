 Skip to main content
'We're counting on you': UNL chancellor says semester's success depends on student behavior
'We're counting on you': UNL chancellor says semester's success depends on student behavior

Thousands of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students began the fall semester online last week before they will meet in-person Monday for the first time since early March.

The return to campus will look and feel unlike anything the 25,000-plus undergraduate and graduate students, as well as faculty, staff and administrators, have experienced before.

Mask-wearing is mandatory, classrooms have been modified to adhere to social distancing guidelines and schedules have been tweaked as part of a concerted effort to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

Administrators say months of detailed planning, hard work and sacrifice by employees and students has given UNL a shot at a return to something resembling a normal college semester.

"We really think we have done everything right to be positioned to be successful," Chancellor Ronnie Green said Friday. "We're really at the jump-off stage. Monday is the big day."

Ronnie Green

Ronnie Green

But, the success of the semester, Green added, will depend on how students behave in all the places beyond UNL's reach.

Lincoln Police last week busted a back-to-school party in north Lincoln attended by more than 100 college students. Downtown bars and restaurants have seen the annual uptick in their college-aged customer base. And at least one fraternity hosted dozens of people for a barbecue in the front yard of its chapter house.

UNL curbside move-in process a 'slick' experience for students

Those kinds of activities have led other colleges and universities across the country to call off in-person classes for the rest of the year as clusters of COVID-19 cases emerged in campus residence halls and Greek houses.

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill canceled in-person classes last week and sent students home after the positivity rate for its on-campus testing spiked. North Carolina State University made a similar decision after clusters were discovered in several dormitories and sororities.

The University of Notre Dame suspended in-person classes for students after 146 students and one staff member tested positive for the virus since the start of August.

And Michigan State University, UNL's colleague in the Big Ten, told students it was canceling in-person education in lieu of remote learning before the semester could begin. MSU President Sam Stanley, an infectious disease doctor, made the decision for the university of 50,000 students after seeing the situation unfolding at other institutions.

UNL Chancellor Green, NU President Carter reiterate commitment to Big Ten

"It has become evident to me that, despite our best efforts and strong planning, it is unlikely we can prevent widespread transmission of COVID-19 between students if our undergraduates return to campus," Stanley said in a statement announcing the decision.

Green said UNL is keenly aware of the dynamic situation taking place on campuses around the country and has regular conversations with other leaders in higher education about what they are seeing and hearing.

Despite what is happening elsewhere, Green said he believes bringing students back to UNL is "absolutely" the right thing to do.

"We are consciously aware of what's happening around the country as various institutions are struggling in making hard decisions themselves," he said. "I hope we don't end up there, and I don't think we will."

The chancellor, now in his fourth year at the helm of the state's flagship campus, said UNL's plan relies on students, faculty, staff and visitors practicing personal hygiene and observing prevention techniques like mask-wearing — every member of campus received two cloth masks — and social distancing recommendations.

It also depends upon the campus community using a phone app developed by the University of Nebraska Medical Center to assess each person's risk for contracting COVID-19 and that directs students how to seek testing at a Test Nebraska site in the parking garage at 300 N. 17th St.

UNL isn't saying how many students have tested positive for the disease since it began testing Aug. 12 — a dashboard with case numbers and other data points could go online as soon as this week.

Watch now: Lincoln's mask mandate likely to continue even as health department lowers COVID-19 risk dial

If students believe they may have been exposed to the virus, or while they are awaiting their test results, UNL's plan calls for them to quarantine in their assigned rooms or off-campus living arrangements. If their test comes back positive, UNL has set aside rooms for those individuals to isolate.

Meanwhile, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will start contact tracing positive cases. Health Director Pat Lopez said last week the department has the capacity to track the contacts of positive cases among the thousands of people on UNL's campus.

The results of tests won't necessarily be shared with others on campus, however.

"Privacy procedures preclude this notification, as students and employees have the right to privacy of their health data," a university spokeswoman said. "If the contact tracing process identifies a need to contact an instructor or student within a particular class due to concern regarding close contact (the Health Department) will do so."

'A bias for action' — Carter outlines 5-year strategic plan for NU

Green said the plans UNL is putting into action are intended to contain transmission or allow the university to "put our arms around a cluster" if one pops up on campus.

If case numbers and positivity rates begin to increase, the chancellor said UNL has built in contingency plans that could see some units within the university go remote for a time until the virus is brought under control once more.

"We're prepared to do that and we've got contingencies built in for a kind of 'if-then' thinking," he said. "We believe, at least based on all our preparations, we should be able to contain things and not have to put everything back to where we were in March.

"We're pretty confident we can make this work, and we won't end up in a situation that's all or none as we move forward," Green added.

But much of making it work comes back to student behavior. The president of the University of North Carolina system said "a very small number of students behaving irresponsibly off campus" led to the broader campus community being punished by going back to remote learning.

Seeking to stave off a similar move, University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman — a former executive vice chancellor at UNL — said she "won't hesitate" to expel students who go to house parties or other gatherings where the virus can be easily transmitted.

Green said UNL has a similar expectation of its students, pointing to the student code of conduct, which allows the university to bring up disciplinary proceedings against students who put others at risk.

An email sent Thursday evening by Elizabeth Spiller, executive vice chancellor; Laurie Bellows, vice chancellor for student affairs; and Faculty Senate President Nicole Buan informs students they will be held to "rigorous accountability standards" during the pandemic.

"All violations will be addressed according to the circumstances of each incident," the email says. "That being said, any student who hosts or attends a large party may face severe consequences, including the possibility of suspension and/or expulsion."

Green said he hopes the university does not have a need to discipline students this year and urged them to come to campus with "a good measure of grace and goodwill."

In a video, he told students their "responsible behavior will be key" as the school year proceeds.

"To our students, we're counting on you," he said. "We will only be successful if all of us, whether on campus or off campus, practice the necessary safety measures."

