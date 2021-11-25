'Weight off our shoulders': Parents of young children grateful for vaccine

"In medicine, we're always preaching prevention, so anything we can do to prevent (illness) is always better," she said.

Was Jeremiah nervous at all?

"A little bit," he said, but added that he was looking forward to going to shop for comic books later as a reward.

In a school year where many hoped for more normalcy, COVID-19 has still made its presence felt. Without a vaccine available for children for the first part of the year, many elementary-age students were forced to stay home either because of an infection or contact tracing.

At the pandemic's height this semester during the week of Aug. 29, 1,458 students were in isolation at Lincoln Public Schools, nearly half of whom were in elementary school.

Quarantine numbers eventually leveled off, dropping to 596 the week of Oct. 17. But they're on the rise once again — 955 students were in isolation last week, including 580 elementary school students — highlighting the need for more children to get vaccinated.

As of Monday, 21% of those age 5-11 in Lancaster County had received their first shot of the vaccine. In the 12-15 age group, which first got access to the vaccine in May, 68% have received at least one dose.