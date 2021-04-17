Weekly COVID-19 positivity rate at UNL hovers around 1% following planned precautions

“It's a really convenient service,” university spokeswoman Leslie Reed said.

Though thousands of tests are conducted each week, Wilhelm said the on-campus lab has kept up with testing each saliva sample. The lab also has the ability to track virus variants.

The testing and mask-wearing efforts have also helped UNL students feel comfortable on campus.

“I feel more comfortable knowing that it's not an option to get tested,” freshman Molly Haug said. “You have to if you get selected, which makes it nice knowing that people who have it aren't going to be out and about.”

Wilhelm and Reed were unaware of students having to be hospitalized due to the coronavirus but said at least one faculty member had been hospitalized.

UNL did see a slight uptick in cases at the beginning of April, which Wilhelm believes is possibly related to students who decided to travel even though UNL did not incorporate its customary spring break in its March schedule.

Cases did decrease following the slight uptick, and Wilhelm said officials track the numbers carefully.

“We're paying a lot of attention to that,” he said.