Website opposing proposed Doane cuts reinstated after copyright claim

In the days after Doane University's announcement that a slate of academic programs were on the chopping block, a website telling students, faculty and alumni how they could push back went live.

Decked out in orange and black — the school's colors — KeepDoaneEducated.net explained what programs were recommended for cuts, as well as what the Doane community could do to influence the final vote.

"If you're worried what these changes would mean for Doane, you're in good company," the website read. "If you want to help us reverse course, the best thing you can do is write the Board of Trustees."

Doane's governing board, all 35 members, will be asked to consider the plan put forward by President Jacque Carter to take steps to protect the university's long-term financial health in a Zoom meeting Monday night.

Tim Hill — a professor of political science, one of the 16 majors and minors proposed for elimination — said he put together the website to rally supporters.

"We thought we needed a location where (faculty, students and alumni) could find out what's going on and what they can do to help and how they could contact people who are still persuadable," Hill said.