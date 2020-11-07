Website opposing proposed Doane cuts reinstated after copyright claim

In the days after Doane University's announcement that a slate of academic programs were on the chopping block, a website telling students, faculty and alumni how they could push back went live.
Decked out in orange and black — the school's colors — KeepDoaneEducated.net explained what programs were recommended for cuts, as well as what the Doane community could do to influence the final vote.
"If you're worried what these changes would mean for Doane, you're in good company," the website read. "If you want to help us reverse course, the best thing you can do is write the Board of Trustees."
Doane's governing board, all 35 members, will be asked to consider the plan put forward by President Jacque Carter to take steps to protect the university's long-term financial health in a Zoom meeting Monday night.
Tim Hill — a professor of political science, one of the 16 majors and minors proposed for elimination — said he put together the website to rally supporters.
"We thought we needed a location where (faculty, students and alumni) could find out what's going on and what they can do to help and how they could contact people who are still persuadable," Hill said.
But as the day of the meeting neared, KeepDoaneEducated.net disappeared.
Wix.com, the web-hosting service, took down the page after a copyright complaint was filed alleging the website had used photos of Doane's campus and a university logo without permission — a claim Hill disputed.
When he built the website in early October, Hill said he took care to not use anything from Doane's website, choosing instead to use a photo of the bell tower on the Crete campus taken by colleague Kristen Hetrick.
Hetrick, a former associate professor of German who was also director of the Honors Program at Doane — both programs on the list of recommended cuts — said she took the photos Oct. 7, during her final week on campus.
Doane's logo had never been used on KeepDoaneEducated.net, Hill said.
After Hill disputed the copyright complaint, the web hosting service told Hill it would reinstate the page in 10 days if Doane chose not to sue, meaning the website would reappear shortly before the board's vote.
"The timing seemed remarkably convenient to people who are filing this bogus complaint," Hill said.
The dispute was first reported by Doaneline, the campus newspaper, where student journalists confirmed that the complaint had come from the university's administration.
Someone — Hill said he wasn't sure who — sent Doaneline's story to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit that works to defend civil liberties online and which agreed to represent Hill.
On Tuesday, the Electronic Frontier Foundation wrote to Carter demanding the university immediately withdraw its complaint against KeepDoaneEducated.net.
Cara Gagliano, a staff attorney, said Doane failed to attach links to its claim of copyrighted material and other relevant documentation was left blank.
Calling its complaint an abuse of online copyright laws, Gagliano said Doane could potentially be held liable for any damages resulting from "misuse of (digital copyright) procedures to shut down lawful speech."
The website reappeared Thursday morning after Doane withdrew its copyright claim. A spokesman said Doane had filed the complaint to protect its intellectual property.
"Doane's complaint dealt with the university's likeness being used on a third-party site without permission," spokesman Ryan Mueksch said in a statement.
Hill disputed the administration's position, however, calling the filing of a copyright claim a "heavy-handed" response meant to squash dissent as the university closes in on a vote that could dramatically alter its future.
Administrators and faculty at the campus have clashed frequently in recent years on issues ranging from shared governance procedures to academic freedom and due process.
"This administration has something of a history of using the rules to silence people it thinks are working against its interests," Hill said. "This felt like another chapter in that story."
