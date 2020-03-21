'We saw no reason to wait': UNL professors start migration to online teaching

About half the students responded, Haas said, most expressing confidence in the ability to access email and Canvas, an online teaching tool used by UNL. But many said they were concerned in their ability to use Zoom, either from a lack of experience or from slower internet speeds at their home.

That led Haas to formulate a plan to blend her use of technology, prerecording lectures to post online so the 100-plus students in the introductory political science course have more flexibility in how they access the material, while also using Zoom for smaller group discussions.

"The level of engagement will be less than if we had students in the classroom," she said. "It's an imperfect solution, but it's where we are."

In a smaller research seminar with eight students that she also teaches, Haas said the class two weeks ago wrapped up designing a survey to measure how voters perceive candidates and their choice and have started collecting data.

They'll continue do work on those projects remotely, while also meeting through Zoom, she said.