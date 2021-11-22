Waverly school board president to face recall election

The Waverly Board of Education is set to call a special election after a petition to recall its president moved forward.

Voters will get to decide whether to retain Ward 4 representative and board president Andy Grosshans in a mail-in election in January. The Waverly school board was set to approve a resolution convening the election Monday.

Petition circulators turned in the 88 signatures needed to force the election to the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's office last month.

Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff, who is listed on LinkedIn as a preschool teacher at an early child care center in Waverly, filed for the recall petition in September after the board in July extended Superintendent Cory Worrell's pandemic emergency powers to the end of the 2021-22 school year.

"In passing this resolution, Mr. Grosshans silences the representation he was elected to uphold by his constituents," Kellner-Ratzlaff said in her request for petitions.

If Monday's resolution is approved, mail-in ballots would be sent to the nearly 1,400 voters in Ward 4, said Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively. Voters would have until 5 p.m. Jan 11 to return their ballot.