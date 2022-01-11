Waverly school board president survives recall election

The president of the Waverly Board of Education will keep his seat after surviving a recall election Tuesday.

Voters in Waverly's Ward 4 overwhelmingly chose to retain board president Andy Grosshans in the mail-in election that ended Tuesday.

Out of 664 ballots returned, 548 voted against the recall.

Grosshans said he is grateful for the support of voters who understood the challenges schools face in keeping children safe during the pandemic.

"I'm glad we got through this process so we can move forward," Grosshans said by phone Tuesday. "This has been a distraction and not just for me, but for the entire board and certainly (superintendent Cory Worrell). We're a long ways from done with COVID, and there's a lot of work to do."

The election resulted from a successful petition effort last fall that looked to remove Grosshans, who just wrapped up his 13th year on the board.

Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff, a mother of two students in Waverly Public Schools and a Ward 4 resident, filed the petition in September over concerns about the board's decision last July to extend a resolution granting emergency powers to the superintendent during the pandemic.