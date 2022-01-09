Waverly recall election highlights growing tensions between parents, school board members

Parents were also concerned about a lack of communication from district officials, who Kellner-Ratzlaff said denied requests to hold a special board meeting over the issue of masks.

The language in the resolution is too vague, Kellner-Ratzlaff contends, and is not clear on how parents are involved in the process.

"This petition is about giving all decision-making power to one person with little to no accountability, not masks," she said. "It is about the lack of communication, transparency and representation."

But Grosshans says he was never contacted over concerns regarding the resolution.

"I would have appreciated some conversations if some people were disappointed," he said in a phone interview. "I would have gladly spoken to them."

Grosshans said there is misunderstanding about the level of authority that school boards can give to superintendents. The board consulted with the district's attorneys to create the resolution so Worrell could make timely decisions amid rapidly changing information about COVID-19.