Waverly recall election highlights growing tensions between parents, school board members

Last summer, the Waverly Board of Education voted to extend a resolution granting the superintendent emergency powers — a move many districts have made as school leaders navigate the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, after a successful recall petition, it's up to voters in a special election to decide whether that decision will cost the Waverly board president his seat.
Voters have until Tuesday to turn in ballots in the mail-in election to decide whether Andy Grosshans, who represents Ward 4, will retain his position.
Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff, a mother of two students in Waverly Public Schools and Ward 4 resident, filed for a recall petition in September over concerns that the emergency powers stripped parents of representation.
The resolution, which the Waverly board first adopted in April 2020, gives Superintendent Cory Worrell the authority to make decisions regarding pandemic protocols — such as masking and classroom closures — without having to seek board approval.
In an email, Kellner-Ratzlaff said she met with other concerned parents after the district in August said it would require masks for students in kindergarten through sixth grade at a time when no countywide mask mandate was in place.
Parents were also concerned about a lack of communication from district officials, who Kellner-Ratzlaff said denied requests to hold a special board meeting over the issue of masks.
The language in the resolution is too vague, Kellner-Ratzlaff contends, and is not clear on how parents are involved in the process.
"This petition is about giving all decision-making power to one person with little to no accountability, not masks," she said. "It is about the lack of communication, transparency and representation."
But Grosshans says he was never contacted over concerns regarding the resolution.
"I would have appreciated some conversations if some people were disappointed," he said in a phone interview. "I would have gladly spoken to them."
Grosshans said there is misunderstanding about the level of authority that school boards can give to superintendents. The board consulted with the district's attorneys to create the resolution so Worrell could make timely decisions amid rapidly changing information about COVID-19.
In scheduling board meetings, "you have to give notice and you have to find a date. That takes time and sometimes COVID-19 doesn't allow for that kind of time," said Grosshans, who just wrapped up his 13th year on the board.
Petitioners went door-to-door in Ward 4 last fall collecting the 88 signatures needed to force Grosshans to either resign or for the school board to call a special election. The number of signatures is determined by 35% of the votes cast in the last election for that seat.
Grosshans, who has two children who went through the school district, originally planned to give up his seat in 2020, but no candidates emerged. Then the pandemic arrived, so he filed last-minute as a write-in candidate.
With no names listed on the 2020 general election ballot, only 249 of the 1,239 Ward 4 residents who cast ballots voted for school board, making it easier for the petition to move forward.
School board recall efforts increased last year amid debates over the pandemic, the Nebraska Department of Education's now-shelved health standards and critical race theory.
But unlike in Waverly, the majority have failed to move past the petition stage.
In Wahoo, a petition last summer circulated against board president Rob Brigham after the board declined to discuss its stance on the proposed health standards, critical race theory and mask and vaccine mandates.
Meanwhile, five Norris school board members faced a recall petition after the board voted to require masks for students from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade in August.
In both districts, petition circulators ultimately didn't turn in signatures.
However, some recall efforts have reached the ballot box.
Three Loup City school board members faced recall in a September special election over parents' concerns about public participation at board meetings. Voters retained all three members.
In Cheyenne County, a recall election against two members of the Leyton Public Schools Board of Education is set for Tuesday. That effort stems from allegations of abuse of power unrelated to the pandemic.
Giltner school board president Chris Waddle is also facing a recall election next month amid claims that administration was dismissing parent concerns.
Matt Belka, director of marketing, communications and advocacy with the Nebraska Association of School Boards, said the group has tracked recall efforts across the state and has had school board members reach out for guidance on the process.
"There is a lot of tension in society overall right now, and this seems to be a consequence of that," Belka said via email. "That said, it is a loud minority, as there are really very few people pushing or supporting the recalls in most communities, which is why so many have quickly failed or fizzled."
Constituents can reevaluate the members they choose at election time, Belka said, adding that recalls cost districts "a lot of unnecessary time, focus and money." He also pointed out that board members are volunteers who are not paid to serve.
According to a statement from Waverly school officials, its special election will cost the district between $4,000-$5,000.
Grosshans, who started a Facebook page to explain his position and encourage the public to vote against the recall, said people are frustrated and experiencing pandemic fatigue.
He said he trusts the experts at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he works in patient experience, who are overwhelmingly in favor of masks and vaccines in fighting the pandemic.
Last month, the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's office mailed out ballots to voters in Ward 4, which includes areas of Waverly south of U.S. 6 and Heywood Street and rural areas of Lancaster County directly south of the town.
Ballots must be returned to the commissioner's office at 601 N. 46th St. in Lincoln no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday.
