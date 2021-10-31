Watch now: With paint brushes, hammers and nail guns, Lincoln high schoolers roll up their sleeves to help others

The idea to collaborate with the Boys and Girls Club students started about a year ago, said Kingery president Rod Berens. The construction company just down the street from North Star had already been working with students there. The food pantry idea seemed like a natural fit: It helps the community and gives students hands-on insight into the world of construction.

"One of the things we wanted to do was somehow get the kids involved," said Berens. "To show them 'Maybe, I like this stuff.' Maybe they didn't ever have a chance to get involved in any kind of construction or what that really meant."

So the students came last week, rolled up their sleeves and got to work on four pantries in progress. Some painted, while others hammered in nails and were shown how to safely use staple and nail guns (seemingly everyone's favorite).

"It was really fun actually getting to learn how to use the different tools," said freshman Jordan Jones, 14. "I want to do this again."

Developing career skills and engaging with the community is just part of the work the Boys and Girls Club does at North Star, said program director John Harris Jr. The after-school program based at the high school and Park Middle School often focuses on workforce development and career opportunities, goals more important than ever.