Watch Now: Wesleyan theater class gets a challenge, kids get a play about the pandemic geared toward their fears, anxieties

In the play, an 8-year-old boy named Michael is anxious when an army of hostile germs kidnaps his favorite toy and he learns to use soap to get rid of them.

The script by Opheim is funny and silly and addresses the anxiety kids feel about the virus and about being separated from family.

Opheim told a Wesleyan publication she wanted to empower kids and give them a sense of hope.

“Too often, children feel helpless or small because of their age,” she said. “But I made Michael the superhero 'Captain Soapman' to show other kids that they can be just as helpful and powerful during scary times.”

Then the Blixt folks took on the challenge of producing a play via Zoom video-conferencing so actors could maintain social distance.

“It was such a good learning experience for us because we had to figure it out as we went,” Wahlqvist said. “We really didn’t have a blueprint to follow."

Actors played the scary germs, an actor playing Michael wore a cape, his dad was there, and his grandma and his mom — all actors zooming in from their homes.