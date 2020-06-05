Watch Now: Virtual open houses give glimpse of new Lincoln high school designs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 300 people got a virtual glimpse of Lincoln’s newest high schools this week at two open houses held over Zoom and Facebook Live.

It’s the third time Lincoln residents have gotten to see the design concepts of what will be Lincoln Public Schools’ two newest high schools, among the biggest projects that will be paid for with a $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February.

The first open house, held in late February at the district office, drew a small crowd, but not nearly the numbers the two virtual open houses Wednesday and Thursday — one positive of the ongoing social distance measures put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Given the turnout, LPS officials are considering following a similar format for budget hearings this summer.

The presentation about the design was substantially the same as it was in February, though Clark Enersen Partners, the company designing the schools, had a chance to improve the conceptual photos, including a video of what the buildings will look like.

The high schools, which will have the same design, will be built in northwest Lincoln on the southern edge of Air Park north of I-80 and in southeast Lincoln at 70th Street and Saltillo Road, near the South Beltway now under construction.