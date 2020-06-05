Watch Now: Virtual open houses give glimpse of new Lincoln high school designs

Nearly 300 people got a virtual glimpse of Lincoln’s newest high schools this week at two open houses held over Zoom and Facebook Live.
It’s the third time Lincoln residents have gotten to see the design concepts of what will be Lincoln Public Schools’ two newest high schools, among the biggest projects that will be paid for with a $290 million bond issue passed by voters in February.
The first open house, held in late February at the district office, drew a small crowd, but not nearly the numbers the two virtual open houses Wednesday and Thursday — one positive of the ongoing social distance measures put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Given the turnout, LPS officials are considering following a similar format for budget hearings this summer.
The presentation about the design was substantially the same as it was in February, though Clark Enersen Partners, the company designing the schools, had a chance to improve the conceptual photos, including a video of what the buildings will look like.
The high schools, which will have the same design, will be built in northwest Lincoln on the southern edge of Air Park north of I-80 and in southeast Lincoln at 70th Street and Saltillo Road, near the South Beltway now under construction.
The campuses also will house new district athletic facilities as well as the school-based fields used for practices and lower-level competitions.
The northwest school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022, the southeast school the following school year.
The design so far boasts lots of natural light, spaces for innovation and collaboration and adaptability to changing technology.
The central part of the buildings near the classroom wing will have an innovation hub including “learning stairs” — an open concept with a graduated sitting area from the second to third floor that can be used for lectures or where students work in small groups or gather for lunch.
Other shared spaces — the library, cafeteria, and innovation lab — will also be toward the center of the building, and windows allow those in the cafeteria to see the gymnasium a floor below.
More traditional classrooms will be in a three-story wing on one end of the school and they’re planning to build a rooftop garden.
The lower level will include the administrative offices, gymnasiums and a swimming pool, as well as classrooms.
