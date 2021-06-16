Watch now: Union College announces $13M plan to build new arena, campus recreation center

When she's unable to find an empty treadmill or a vacant weight machine, Sidney Needles will turn the lobby of her Union College dormitory into a workout space.

The fitness rooms inside the 40-year-old Larson Lifestyle Center, an angular red building on the north side of Union College's campus, are "super-small and super-crowded," Needles said.

"A lot of times people will go over and the stuff they need is being used," the junior international relations major from Centralia, Missouri, said. "Especially during the school year when everybody is back on campus."

The trick is to try and find time to work out when most of the 800 other students at the Seventh-day Adventist college are in class, or the facility isn't in use by members of the surrounding neighborhood, Needles said.

That's not always easy, she added.

Union College President Vinita Sauder said the lack of space and limited exercise options -- especially during the winter months -- have become a common complaint raised by students.

A year ago, a pair of first-year students told Sauder it's hard to find an opening to shoot hoops on campus because the only court -- known as the Thunderdome -- is often booked from early morning until late at night.