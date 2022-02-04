Watch now: Thompson looks to come back to LPS, where her career started

When Jami Jo Thompson moved to Beatrice after student-teaching in Lincoln, she only expected to be there for a couple of years before making her way back.

But plans change. Life, as it tends to do, got in the way. Thompson met her husband in Beatrice and stayed there for longer than she expected -- 18 years in fact -- first as a special education teacher and coordinator, then as the director of student programs.

Now all these years later, Thompson, the superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, finally has a chance to come back to the place where her career in education started.

Thompson is one of four finalists for superintendent at Lincoln Public Schools and was in town Friday to meet with staff, parents and students ahead of an interview with the Lincoln Board of Education.

"I am excited about the possibility of coming back," said the Dorchester native. "I think I bring the perspective of I have lived Nebraska public schools as a student, as a parent, as a teacher and an administrator."

During a Friday news conference, Thompson walked through some priorities if hired, including raising graduation rates, developing a strategic plan with the community and bolstering mental health supports. She also offered solutions to teacher burnout and workforce shortages, including recruiting LPS students to education.

"I feel like part of that issue is we need to reframe the dialogue around education," said Thompson, 49. "There are a lot of teachers that still love the profession. And we need to make sure that we're getting those stories out in front of our young children so that they want to come back and be teachers."

She pointed to her successful efforts to grow the graduation rate in Norfolk and her "collaborative, principle-driven" leadership style that involves all voices.

"I believe we all do better when we work together as a team," she said.

Like outgoing LPS Superintendent Steve Joel, Thompson is a veteran of Beatrice Public Schools. In 2017, she was named the superintendent in Norfolk.

Thompson has three degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln -- a bachelor's in education and a master's and doctorate in educational administration. She also earned her educational specialist certificate from UNL.

On Wednesday she was named one of three finalists for the superintendent job at Millard Public Schools, which is undergoing its own search after Jim Sutfin announced his plans to retire. Norris superintendent John Schwartz and Seward superintendent Josh Fields are the other finalists.

For now, she's just excited to be a part of two superintendent searches in districts she considers the best in the state.

"Millard and Lincoln are exceptional school districts," she said. "And so I'm proud that I can be a part of both (searches), and it's very exciting as well."

