Watch now: 'The kids are here' — Falcons ready to build identity as Lincoln Northwest opens

The first Falcons began arriving at about 7:30 a.m., some still rubbing sleep from their eyes, others nestled in their hoodies on a crisp, drizzly morning that foreshadowed fall.

The usual first-day nerves could be read in nearly every freshman’s face. Excitement, too, at finally getting their first look at Lincoln Northwest, the new high school whose identity they’ll shape — in a building still taking shape itself.

Principal Cedric Cooper, who directed traffic in the rain, captured the relief of a district that opened its seventh high school and first in nearly two decades Monday, the first day for freshmen across Lincoln Public Schools.

“We’re in the building! The kids are here!” Cooper said after the inaugural freshman class had walked through the doors of the south student entrance.

There, cheerleaders with purple-and-white pompoms greeted the freshmen, who spent the morning taking tours of the school near Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets.

Many of the students admired the school's sleek, open design. Some voiced concerns about the ongoing construction.

“Outside, it looks like it’s not going to be a school, but from the inside, it’s practically ready,” observed Kaiden Wood, who stood in a circle of fellow freshman football players.

“It worries me a little bit,” remarked classmate James King about the ongoing efforts to complete the building. “I thought it looked pretty unfinished, but I felt like it looked like a fun place to go to."

"It's cool getting to start the new programs," said Addie Murphy, who plays volleyball.

Northwest is one of two new high schools made possible by the $290 million bond issue voters approved in 2020. Standing Bear High School, which is identical in design, will open in fall 2023.

The high schools — built to address growing capacity issues at schools such as Lincoln High, North Star and Lincoln East — will initially be able to hold 1,000 students, with future expansions planned.

Robinson Elementary School, also part of the 2020 bond, will open two weeks late because of construction delays.

Roughly half of the 487 students enrolled at Northwest are freshmen, while sophomores and juniors form about a quarter apiece. There is no senior class because of low enrollment.

About 180 of those students are from outside Northwest's attendance area, while more than 130 students who live inside its boundaries chose other schools.

Amiia Valdez-Hartley, a sophomore on the Northwest dance team, came from Lincoln East so she could attend the new health sciences focus program — a partnership between LPS and Bryan Health.

She especially liked the learning hub, an innovative space near the center of the building featuring open-concept classrooms and the so-called "learning stairs," a set of graduated steps where students will be able to study or eat lunch.

"I thought that was really cool, because it's a change from the normal classroom setting," Valdez-Hartley said.

Associate Principal Heather Steiner stood outside greeting the first students to be dropped off Monday. The first day at a new school is something she's gone through before — Steiner helped open Schoo Middle School in 2009.

"It's an unbelievable experience to be able to do something like this," she said. "We know that there are still some things that need to be done, but we know that our kids are going to be flexible."

While the three-story instructional wing is practically ready, work continues on the athletic wing. The school's two gyms are expected to be ready in the next couple of weeks, said LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp, while the auditorium and swimming pool likely won't be ready until after the first quarter.

And throughout the building, there are minor touchups needed, like painting and caulking. Officials are also monitoring things like ventilation, which can be a process to get exactly right, Wieskamp said.

"It will probably take us a couple of weeks to get us comfortable," he said.

Outside, elements of the facade still need finishing, while graded earth waiting to be seeded surrounds the school.

Labor snags have also delayed work on the school's football field, which will be shared by city schools and be able to initially seat about 2,800 spectators. Wieskamp said about a "third" of the field's turf has been laid. Northwest's football team hosts Ralston on Aug. 26.

Despite the work that remains, workers were hard to find Monday, a "purposeful" decision, Wieskamp said, to ensure things went smoothly.

"We wanted to get school started ... and stay out of the way," he said. "Our guys ... they've been pushing hard to get to this milestone. This is just a milestone. We're not done. They need a breath of fresh air momentarily so we can regroup and refocus on getting this finished."

Monday also kicked off the first school year under new Superintendent Paul Gausman, who began the day handing out doughnuts to bus drivers before touring schools, including Lincoln East, Irving, Saratoga and Beattie.

Gausman is expected to tour schools throughout the week. Monday was the first day for elementary schools and sixth graders and Tuesday is the first day for the rest of students.

At Northwest, the first day was a bit of an orientation for freshmen, Cooper said. They learned about protocols and the school's block schedule and could get their photo taken for IDs.

"Even if there are a few hiccups here and there, we're just all on the same page and excited, ready to give students the best opportunity," said English teacher Johnny Hower.

At the end of the tours, the Class of 2026 congregated on the "learning stairs" for a group photo.

Most had shaken off the morning's nerves and grogginess. Some had already made new friends.

"I'm so excited for the students," Cooper said. "They don't know because they're freshmen, but it's like you guys get to help build this school and mold it with the traditions. ... They get to build everything."