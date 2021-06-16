Watch Now: State honors 31 Nebraska high school grads who achieved rare feat: a perfect ACT score

"You all are our future leaders," the governor told the students, whether that be in business, academics, education or government. And Nebraska remains an attractive place to work and live, he said, pointing to the state's robust agricultural and manufacturing industries and thriving centers of transportation, insurance and finance as part of the Silicon Prairie.

"Any career you can think of, you can probably do it right here in Nebraska," he said.

Blomstedt concurred: "We hope you always see that regardless of where you go that this is home. There's so much to contribute to Nebraska."

Most students get their first crack at the ACT during their junior year, but the test was postponed for many, like Lincoln High's Amen, who plans to study mechanical and aerospace engineering at Princeton.

"I remember my friends and I were scrambling on the ACT website to find an test with open spots because so many of the schools were closed down," said Amen, who called Wednesday's ceremony an exciting honor.

Lincoln East's Lee planned on taking the test in April 2020 but had to wait until October because of the pandemic. So he decided to study exclusively for the SAT in the meantime, not intending to reach 36 on the ACT.