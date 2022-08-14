Watch now: Start of school year brings hundreds of international students to Lincoln

When Shetu Akter arrived at a crowded Omaha airport July 27, it was her first time in the U.S.

In her 29 years, she’d never left Bangladesh.

Stepping out of the terminal, Akter entered a new world. The crowd around her spoke English instead of Bengali. The women wore their hair down or fastened in hair ties, not tucked under a hijab like Akter’s.

She and her husband were overwhelmed with the scene that felt so different from their home city of Sylhet. The skyline, the streets; it was all new and intriguing.

But Akter said she made pleasant discoveries, too. The travelers she passed in the airport seemed more like old friends. It’s not Bangladeshi custom to be so friendly with strangers, she said, but the passing smiles and waves made her feel welcome.

“I was so surprised,” she said. “Whenever we made eye contact with anyone, they would greet us or say hello.”

Today, Akter is settling into her new Lincoln apartment, close enough to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus for her to zip to class in a few minutes.

She’s one of more than 1,800 international students at UNL. Many are arriving in the U.S. for the first time.

Akter is a first-year Ph.D. student who’s come to study natural resources science. She’s passionate about climate change issues, and hopes to conduct research with the college’s best scientists.

So far, Akter has been able to meet plenty of new faces on campus. She praised UNL for its efforts to connect international students.

“It’s becoming very easy to make new friends,” she said.

When Akter and her husband stepped off the plane, they were greeted by a university volunteer who was eager to help them adjust. He took the couple to buy groceries and showed them how to set up internet access in their apartment.

She’s been hesitant to try any American restaurants yet. Her Muslim faith only permits her to eat foods that are halal, or permissible according to the Quran. Haram, or unacceptable, foods include pork, alcohol or meat prepared a certain way.

In Bangladesh, a majority of the country stops for five daily prayers called the salat. Akter said you can hear the recitations in the street.

“It’s actually a sweet sound for us,” she said.

But here, there are churches instead of mosques. Worshippers pray quietly, separately.

Akter also said she still hasn’t adjusted to the heat. The weather is much more mild where she's from, rarely soaring above 90 degrees or dipping below 50.

But the most difficult adjustment Akter has had to make is settling into the new time zone. The 11-hour time difference makes it challenging to chat with her parents, who are often getting ready for bed when Akter is waking up.

“I feel very homesick,” she said. “It’s very tough leaving my parents behind.”

* * *

On campus, Yongjie Xue stands on the sidewalk and watches a squirrel. He points and watches in amazement as it picks up a nut under a tree.

“A squirrel!” Xue shouts. “I’ve never seen a wild squirrel before. Only in a zoo.”

In Shanghai, life is busier, more active. To Xue, Nebraska seems much more peaceful.

“There are lots of cornfields,” he said.

But the downside to the quiet, spacious town is a lack of public transportation, he said. Xue said he’s used to taking a subway everywhere, and he finds the bus system in Lincoln less efficient. Right now, he’s looking into finding a reliable way to get to campus every day.

Xue is 26, a first-year Ph.D. student studying computer science with hopes of engineering automatic vehicles. He’s excited for his classes to start so he can continue doing what he loves — coding.

Like Akter, he finds Americans to be much more open. He said Chinese culture is much more reserved, but here, people he doesn’t know smile and say hello. He likes that.

“In my hometown, everybody is too busy with their business,” he said.

Some of his friends had visited the U.S. and told him about the mix of different cultures he’d experience. He’s enjoyed making friends from different countries.

But he was shocked to find nobody carried an umbrella in the sun. He thinks it’s a good idea, but he feels bashful to pull out his portable shade in front of other students.

“If I did, people might think I was a bit strange,” he said.

* * *

Dinelka Thilakarathne is a 32-year-old lecturer at the University of Ruhuna in Matara, Sri Lanka, but this semester she’s a student again. Thilakarathne is pursuing a Ph.D. in biology, hoping to become an expert zoologist.

She loves hiking and being in nature. Since her arrival, she’s visited Indian Cave State Park.

“I really enjoyed that place,” Thilakarathne said.

She was proud to share that she'd tried an American staple — Burger King. She’s sampled potatoes a few different ways since coming here: mashed, fried and baked.

Other than the food and more technological advancements, Thilakarathne said life in Sri Lanka is fairly similar in the U.S. Except, like Akter and Xue, she finds American people to be a little more friendly to strangers.

“They always greet me. ‘Hi, how are you? How is your day?’ I like it,” she said.

She and her husband, natural resource sciences Ph.D. student Tithira Lakkana, live next door to Akter and her husband. Both couples have enjoyed being foreigners together, swapping stories and tips.

Akter said the U.S. is quickly becoming a second home, but she often thinks of her parents’ village, Moulvibazar.

It’s unusual for girls to pursue this level of education, especially in a foreign country, she said. In Moulvibazar, it’s much more common for the women to marry young and start a family right away. She said she’s the first one from the small community to earn a Ph.D. overseas.

Her parents speak highly of her to others.

“They’re very proud that I’ve come so far,” she said.