Watch now: Standing Bear High School marks construction milestone

Below the arabesque flourishes of her Black sharpie signature on the white steel beam, Stacy Laravie scribbled a small note to identify herself.

Great Great Great Granddaughter Chief Standing Bear.

Then Laravie, joined by Lincoln Public Schools officials and construction workers, watched as the beam with her signature and others was hoisted into place above the west entrance of the high school that will bear her ancestor's name.

In a symbolic gesture imparting well wishes for the future, ironworkers in neon-green vests and white hard hats fitted the final building block of Standing Bear High School into place on a windy, overcast Friday morning. The "topping" ceremony marked another milestone in the construction of the new high school in southeast Lincoln bearing the name of the trailblazing Ponca chief.

LPS officials, construction workers and members of the Ponca Tribe signed the beam, which carried an American flag and an evergreen tree -- symbolizing hope for safety and good health for the workers involved in the project.

For Laravie, the school and the legacy it will carry is a step toward healing for the Native people of Nebraska.

"We talk a lot about generational traumas, but we don't talk much about generational healing," Laravie said. "This is a part of that healing."

Lincoln East's Sue Cassata, who will serve as the school's first principal when it opens in August 2023, joined LPS Superintendent Steve Joel and board members at the ceremony.

It was also a chance for them to check out progress on the school, which is moving forward despite supply chain and labor challenges. On either side of the west entrance, the school's two gyms, natatorium and auditorium are taking shape.

"We're really happy with the way things have gone," said LPD Operations Director Scott Wieskamp.

Standing Bear and its crosstown counterpart Lincoln Northwest are the two smaller high schools the district is building with money from a $290 million bond issue voters approved in 2020. The two schools will also be home to athletic complexes shared with other LPS schools.

While Standing Bear, located at 70th Street and Saltillo Road, is just wrapping up its major structural phase, Northwest is nearing the finish line. Much of the work on the school's three-story wing is complete and workers are installing carpet, cabinetry and other finishing touches in classrooms.

But a lot of work still remains on other sections of the school before it opens this August.

"We knew from Day 1 Northwest was going to be on a tight schedule," Wieskamp said.

Standing Bear, practically identical in scope to Northwest, benefitted from being built later as workers learned key lessons about the project across town, Wieskamp said. That in turn will likely shorten the timeline for Standing Bear, which could be completed by early next year, Wieskamp said.

"We'll have a lot more time to transition," he said.

For Laravie, Standing Bear High School -- with her signature embedded in its very structure -- is a "huge honor" for the Ponca people and all Indigenous people.

"His legacy lives on," she said.

