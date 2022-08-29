Watch now: Robinson Elementary opens two weeks late with usual first-day excitement, special guest

The long summer ended with excited giggles, a burst of colorful backpacks, the squeak of new shoes, the tinkling of bike bells.

All the sights and sounds of the first day of school, just two weeks later than expected.

But despite the delays in opening Robinson Elementary School in northeast Lincoln, Monday was still a special day for students, parents and a very special visitor.

"Oh, I love it!" said Ada Robinson, the former Clinton Elementary teacher and school's namesake exclaimed as she approached the entrance with her son and daughter.

To be able to get to this point required a lot of long days over the past two weeks as construction on core areas of the school wrapped up, said Lincoln Public Schools Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp.

Officials on Aug. 5 decided to push back the start of school at Robinson two weeks, citing safety concerns. The school day was subsequently lengthened by 17 minutes.

"The excitement hasn't waned at all," said Principal Jeff Vercellino. "When you put all of that time in preparing the systems, you just want to see them in action."

Much of the work -- installing flooring and ceiling tiles, painting and cleaning up debris -- centered around the north instructional wing of the building, where all of the 255 students are located for now as work on the south wing continues. The south wing will eventually hold classrooms for third to fifth grade.

The smaller number of students -- the school will eventually have room for 528 children -- meant each grade only has two sections, allowing officials to focus their energies on completing one side of the building first.

Parents were generally understanding, although the two-week delay posed inconveniences for some.

Nate Michl and his wife Abby had to arrange to send their son Cason, a kindergartener at Robinson, to their child care center for two more weeks, even though a lot of his peers had already started school. Luckily, some other Robinson students were with him.

"I think it was smart to just take the extra two weeks," said Nate Michl. "You don't want to cut corners at this point."

Fifth grader Brooklynn Comstock said she enjoyed the extra bit of summer. She even got to squeeze in a visit to her grandparents. But on Monday, she was ready to be back.

"I'm really excited," said Brooklynn, who went to Norwood Park Elementary last year. "I think (the building) is really neat."

A lot of work on that building remains, however.

The south wing of the building is taking shape, and is expected to be ready in about two months. Meanwhile, the gym still needs flooring, but is accessible to students.

"It's a functional environment," said Vercellino.

Touch-ups, like placing wainscot on the walls, remain on the north side of the building.

Outside, workers will begin landscaping and seeding over the next month and playground equipment still needs to be delivered. There are basketball hoops, a tetherball and four-square lines for students to use during recess until the play structures are installed.

"We feel pretty good about what's left," Wieskamp said. "We really got a lot of work done in 14 days."

The district's easternmost school -- Robinson sits near 102nd and Holdrege streets -- follows a similar design model to Wysong Elementary, which opened near 56th Street and Yankee Hill Road in 2016. A large awning stands over the secured entrance of the school. Inside, classrooms are located on either side of the building with communal spaces like the library and multipurpose cafeteria toward the center.

Open-concept spaces outside the classrooms allow for collaboration, and large windows let in plenty of natural light.

"It is a nice building," said Abby Michl. "It will be good when it's all done."

Robert Eddins, one of Ada Robinson's former students, was there as well Monday. Eddins was instrumental in getting his teacher's name on the building -- and was eventually offered a job as a para in the school's program for special education students.

"I was like sign me up," he said. "It was a no-brainer."

Eddins wrote a letter to the Lincoln Board of Education advocating for Robinson's name to be put on the school, which was part of the $290 million bond issue voters passed in 2020.

"I love it," he said as he walked the halls.

Ada Robinson spent the morning visiting classrooms, including kindergarten, the grade she taught for so many years back. She talked with students and gave out her signature hugs to anyone who wanted one.

"It feels like I'm back at Clinton Elementary School with my babies," she said.