Watch Now: Regents rescind ban on booze, paving way for beer to be sold at Husker games

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents lifted the prohibition on alcohol sales at Husker athletic events on Friday.

Rescinding the 1999 policy, as regents did on a 7-0 vote, doesn't mean beer and liquor will automatically go on sale at Memorial Stadium, Pinnacle Bank Arena, or Haymarket Park.

Instead, by removing the old policy that was applied unevenly across the university system, NU's president and the campus chancellors now have authority to turn on the taps in the future.

"This is about consistency across our campuses," President Ted Carter said.

Over the last two decades, NU had applied the policy in a piecemeal way, he noted, allowing alcohol sales for University of Nebraska at Omaha sports and other places, but not at Husker events.

Regarding sales of beer at Memorial Stadium, Carter said Friday "it will not be this fall."

There's "no definitive timetable" for when that might happen broadly at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a spokeswoman said this week.

Chancellor Ronnie Green said last week he has discussed what beer and wine sales would look like at Husker events with the City of Lincoln.

"With respect to Husker Athletics, (Athletic Director Trev Alberts) and I have been considering this carefully and will thoughtfully approach how to best move forward," Green said in a statement.

Fans will get a preview of what it will be like to watch the Huskers compete while settling in with a cold one next month, however.

Regents are expected to approve amending the university's contract with the city to allow alcohol to be sold at the Big Ten Conference Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 5-6.

Friday's vote rescinding the ban paves the way for UNL to one day join a majority of Big Ten schools -- Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers -- as well as programs across the country that sell alcohol at games.

It also marks a change in regents' and administrators' attitudes toward allowing fans to drink at games.

Previous Husker athletic directors have been steadfast in their opposition to selling alcohol at games, even as more and more college venues have started offering the amenity to fans, including at the Big Ten Baseball Tournament and College World Series in Omaha.

Tom Osborne, a former head football coach and athletic director, once again voiced concern about the proposal last week, saying it would change the environment for athletes and fans.

His successors -- Shawn Eichorst and later Bill Moos -- also opposed beer sales at games.

Alberts, who was hired to lead the athletic department last year, said selling alcohol at college games "must be considered one thing: a fan amenity."

Chris Wagner, executive director of Project Extra Mile, an organization that works to reduce "alcohol-related harms," urged the board to postpone the decision to sell beer at events.

Selling alcohol at athletic events would lead to an increase in binge drinking, underage drinking, and alcohol-related crashes, Wagner said, adding Nebraska is among the states that rank the highest in those categories.

"I would urge you to keep these policies in place because they really do work," Wagner told the board.

The proposal received the backing of UNL Student Regent Batool Ibrahim, who spoke in support of rescinding the policy at a meeting of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska earlier this week.

Lincoln Regent Tim Clare said he believed NU could direct some of the proceeds into programs aimed at curbing binge drinking.

"This gives us the opportunity to control it," Clare said. "That’s what I’m in favor of."

Carter said NU would consider several factors before approving alcohol at any events, and would bring any proposal to regents for approval.

"As long as I'm president of the university system, we will never bring alcohol to an athletic event before first bringing it to this body," Carter said.

Several regents said that pledge made them more comfortable with supporting allowing alcohol to be sold at athletic events.

This is a developing story. Check with JournalStar.com for updates.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

