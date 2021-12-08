Watch Now: Rare crash test involving a tractor-tanker affirms UNL-designed roadside barrier

At the moment of impact, the tractor-tanker rolled on top of the barrier and performed a brief skid -- envision a skateboarder riding a rail -- before it was redirected back onto the road, before eventually rolling onto its side.

In less than 1 second, a bevy of instruments -- accelerometers on the vehicle, strain gauges inside the barrier system and high-speed digital cameras -- captured enough data to begin assessing the UNL design.

With the barrier standing just 62 inches tall, 22 inches wide at its base and 10 inches wide at its top, computer models showed it would “upright the vehicle and prevent it from potentially dangerous outcomes” like a tank rupturing or crossing into oncoming traffic or careening off a bridge, Stolle said.

The barrier’s performance capturing a vehicle that collided with it an angle of 15 degrees traveling 50 mph -- an uncommon combination in most crashes -- indicates it would be successful at other speeds and angles as well, Stolle added.

Typically, at higher speeds, the angle of impact is not as steep. The smaller the angle of impact, the less likely a tractor-tanker is going to roll over the barrier.