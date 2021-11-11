Watch Now: Purple Star program will recognize Nebraska schools that serve veterans and their families

When the lights dimmed in the North American Martyrs gym, all eyes turned to a far wall lit up by a projector's bright beams.

At least, almost all eyes.

Some were also looking at the girl dressed in pink in the crowd — Kayla Jones, a fifth grader at the Catholic school where students, staff and veterans had gathered for a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday morning.

Her mother, Veronica Jones, a captain in the Army National Guard deployed at the southern U.S. border, was delivering a recorded video message to the crowd.

"All the teachers I knew were staring at me," said Kayla, whose brother also attends North American Martyrs.

Their mother talked about her time in the military and the Nebraska State Patrol, her deployments across the U.S. and abroad, how she learned about veterans' sacrifice and the call to help others.

How she thinks about her children, too.

"I just wanted to say, 'Hi'," she said in her video message. "I miss you, and I love you very much."

Kayla Jones knew her mother was making an appearance in the Veterans Day ceremony but wasn't sure how exactly.