Watch Now: Purple Star program will recognize Nebraska schools that serve veterans and their families
Watch Now: Purple Star program will recognize Nebraska schools that serve veterans and their families

When the lights dimmed in the North American Martyrs gym, all eyes turned to a far wall lit up by a projector's bright beams.

At least, almost all eyes.

Some were also looking at the girl dressed in pink in the crowd — Kayla Jones, a fifth grader at the Catholic school where students, staff and veterans had gathered for a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday morning.

Her mother, Veronica Jones, a captain in the Army National Guard deployed at the southern U.S. border, was delivering a recorded video message to the crowd.

"All the teachers I knew were staring at me," said Kayla, whose brother also attends North American Martyrs. 

Veterans Day school program

Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Hunter Isley snaps a picture with his daughter, Tydin, a third-grader at North American Martyrs Catholic School.

Their mother talked about her time in the military and the Nebraska State Patrol, her deployments across the U.S. and abroad, how she learned about veterans' sacrifice and the call to help others.

How she thinks about her children, too.

"I just wanted to say, 'Hi'," she said in her video message. "I miss you, and I love you very much."

Kayla Jones knew her mother was making an appearance in the Veterans Day ceremony but wasn't sure how exactly.

"It was cool," she said. "It's sad (that she's deployed), but at the same time, you know they're doing a good deed for other people."

In Nebraska, there are almost 4,000 students whose parents have served in the military. Earlier this year, lawmakers passed a bill from Bellevue Sen. Carol Blood that recognizes schools making a commitment to those students and their families.

The Nebraska Department of Education's Purple Star Schools program will soon be open to all public and private schools.

To earn their Purple Star, schools must designate a staff member as a military liaison, maintain a website to provide resources to families, create a transition program for military-involved students and offer professional learning for staff.

Watch now: Veterans honored during parade in downtown Lincoln

Schools must also do one of the following: Recognize April as Military Child Month or November as Military Family Month and host related events; post a resolution on their website; or partner with a local military installation.

The program is still in the early stages, said Department of Education spokesperson David Jespersen.

Sister Janelle Buettner, principal at North American Martyrs, said the school will do whatever it takes to earn its Purple Star designation.

The school in northwest Lincoln already honors veterans annually on Nov. 11, Buettner said, as a way to highlight the sacrifices veterans and their children make.

"They make huge sacrifices, and a lot of times, kids in their class don't realize (their classmates') parents are deployed," she said.

Veterans Day school program

Tim Garity, a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, looks at a thank you note with his granddaughter, Josie Barnes, a third grader at North American Martyrs Catholic School.

This year, the school held a ceremony where students sang patriotic songs and presented veterans, like Richard Wiese, homemade cards.

"It's always a good tribute to our military. It's kind of nice to see people thanking you," said Wiese, 94, who served in World War II and the Korean War. "Every service member is going to tell you, 'I had a job to do, and I did it.'"

Former students who are now in the service also shared their stories Thursday, which are important for students to hear, said Kristin Unger, a junior high teacher who helps organize the Veterans Day ceremony.

"Those are connections for our school kids to names and faces that they might recognize," Unger said.

She, too, is looking forward to taking part in the Purple Star program as an additional way to serve military members and their families.

And for the girl in pink? Well, Kayla's looking forward to the holidays this year, when she'll get to visit a hero: her mom.

"That's my Christmas present."

Veterans Day school program

Zeb Husted, who served with the Air National Guard, hugs daughter Bristol, a kindergartener at North American Martyrs Catholic School, as parish secretary Tamra Tran snaps a picture on Thursday.
Veterans Day school program

The colors are presented by Boy Scout Troop 56 at the Veterans Day program on Thursday at North American Martyrs Catholic School.
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

