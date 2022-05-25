Watch now: Pound Middle School wishes longtime principal 'Happy Trails'

They filed into the hallways with as much stealth as middle schoolers can muster on the last day of school.

Summer was right around the corner, and so was Pound Middle School Principal Chris Deibler.

He'd been called out of his office — where staff had expertly distracted him — unaware that students had spilled out in the hallways to give Mr. Deibler one last send-off.

Then the familiar opening of "Sirius" began.

"I did not expect that at all," Deibler said, who broke out in a big smile as he rounded the corner, high-fiving students and giving out hugs to staff who had formed a tunnel walk just for him.

His family was there, too — his wife, Lorrie Ford, and daughters and grandkids who came into town to be part of the surprise.

"He didn't know we were coming in," said his daughter Mandy Spitzer, who flew in from Massachusetts and arrived just in time. "We were just so excited to see him."

Wednesday marked the end of the final school year for Deibler, who's been at Pound for 25 years, the longest time at one school of any current LPS principal.

Originally from Mullen, Deibler came to Lincoln and "worked at some other things" before going back to school. He got into education and spent 18 years working his way toward a doctorate.

LPS graduations Graduation ceremonies for LPS high schools are scheduled this weekend at Pinnacle Bank Arena. FRIDAY: East, 6 p.m. SATURDAY: Lincoln High, 8:30 a.m.; Southeast, noon; Northeast, 3:30 p.m. SUNDAY: Southwest, noon; North Star, 3:30 p.m.

He began his career at Lincoln Public Schools in 1986 as a P.E. and health and science teacher at Lefler Middle School, where he was promoted to assistant principal.

It was in 1997 when then-Superintendent Phil Schoo and administrator Marilyn Moore took a chance on him, Deibler said, and sent him to Pound, a middle school in southeast Lincoln.

"I'd never been a principal before," he said from his office Wednesday. "They felt it would be a good match, and they were right."

Deibler had organized a similar tunnel walk when Ross Dirks retired as associate principal years ago. So when it was Deibler's turn to say goodbye, Dirks wanted to pay it forward.

As the students got in position, Dirks came to Deibler in his office to tell him something was up that needed his attention.

"Dr. Dirks, he came in and 'talked' to me ... as if he had some business to he wanted to talk about," Deibler said. "He tricked me."

Assistant Principal Victory Haines, who will take over for Deibler this summer, said his predecessor built a strong culture and staff at Pound over the years.

"Let's just say (there are) some very big shoes to fill," Haines said

Deibler is one among a significant number of teachers and administrators at LPS retiring this year.

As of March 15, when most retirement decisions have been made, 240 certified staff and administrators indicated they were leaving LPS, or about 6.2% of staff. At that time last year, the number was 190.

Deibler said the last few weeks have been bittersweet. He'll miss the students and "rock-star" staff the most, but he's looking forward to the next chapter.

"This is a great community," he said. "I've had the best job in town for 25 years."

Once he had winded his way through three hallways, signing autographs along the way like a superstar athlete, the principal stopped inside the front entrance of Pound.

School was just getting out. Summer was finally here. And the students formed a line to say goodbye.

One student presented Deibler with a sparkly poster. "Truly great principal" it read in blue and green marker.

Roy Rogers' "Happy Trails" played on the tinny-sounding intercom, an end-of-year tradition Deibler started more than 10 years ago.

"I'm still a country boy at heart," he said.

Then he walked outside in the rain to see the students off, his final school year in the books.

