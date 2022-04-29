Watch now: North Star students treated to rockin' drum lesson from special guest

Zach Hammack K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter. Follow Zach Hammack Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Move over Ringo.

Incoming Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman is no slouch at the drums. Just ask the percussion students at Lincoln North Star who got a special lesson in the intricacies of drumming from Gausman himself Thursday.

The Sioux City, Iowa, superintendent, who was spending a couple of days in Lincoln visiting schools and working on transitioning into his new role, swung by North Star to check out a rehearsal of the school's annual Electrophonic concert.

The concert, which includes percussionists and performers from the school's concert and jazz bands, orchestra and color guard, blends musical performance with stage flair, a la the percussion group Stomp or the Broadway show "Blast!"

On Thursday, students were prepping for their first performance when Gausman came in, climbed behind a drum set and walked students through some beats.

"Our jaws were just on the floor," said orchestra director Rob Salistean.

Gausman, who was hired in February to take over for the retiring Steve Joel, was a drummer for the Cornhusker Marching Band at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he got his bachelor's in music education. One of his fellow band members was Lance Nielsen, LPS' director of music.

Following stints as a music teacher and band director — including in Lincoln — Gausman got into administration, but he still enjoys harkening back to his music roots.

"I do have the arts as my second language, and it's important to me," he said. "The arts are a blend of all subject areas."

Gausman is a performing artist and clinician for the Yamaha Corp. of America and has been known for whipping out the drumsticks during school visits in Sioux City.

North Star band director Joe Albright helps Salistean direct the Electrophonic concert and was impressed by the new superintendent's skills — and his willingness to ask questions and learn about the school's program.

"He's easy to talk to and does his best to relate to students."

It's also nice to know that a musician will be leading the district come July 1, Gausman's first day.

"The world would be a better place if it was ran by band directors," Albright said.

Lincoln East makes top 10

Lincoln East is the best high school in Lincoln and sixth-best in Nebraska, according to U.S. News and World Report's annual rankings of the nation's top high schools released Tuesday.

Elkhorn South took top honors in Nebraska in the report, which takes into account schools' test scores and graduation rates, among other factors. The rest of the top five in Nebraska were Elkhorn High, Millard North, Bennington and Millard West.

Lincoln Southwest was ranked 11th, while Southeast came in at 26th.

Lincoln East was ranked sixth in last year's report as well.

Last fall, U.S. News and World Report released its list of the nation's best elementary and middle schools.

Lux Middle School ranked the highest among middle schools in Lincoln, coming in at No. 7, while Adams Elementary was the highest elementary school in Nebraska at No. 20.

You can find the complete high school rankings at usnews.com/education/best-high-schools?src=usn_pr.

A note on Arbor Day

Last week I wrote about how LPS' calendar committee is beginning to raise questions about the district's longstanding practice to take Good Friday off.

On the calendar, it's officially called spring break, but some are concerned it gives the impression that a public school district is endorsing a religion (separation of church and state and all that).

Some on the committee threw out Arbor Day as a potential replacement. I failed to note that LPS also had Arbor Day, which was Friday, off this year anyway, in addition to Good Friday.

That's just because of how the calendar calculus played out this year, associate superintendent John Neal told me.

LPS tries to evenly balance the fall and spring semesters and also end the year before Memorial Day but also after NSAA activities have wrapped up. Because of how New Year's Day fell this year, having Arbor Day off helped keep that balance. In the spring, students always have MLK Day, the weeklong quarter break and Good Friday off, but other days — such as Presidents Day or Arbor Day — are sometimes off-days, too.

"Each year," Neal says, "it's a little bit of a puzzle."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.