Watch now: LPS study on media literacy garners national attention

Being able to tell what's true — and what's not — when you scroll through Twitter or check Facebook is perhaps more important than ever.

The pandemic, and now the crisis in Ukraine, has taught us as much.

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the East European country last month, misinformation has become increasingly more difficult to spot on social media.

At Lincoln Public Schools, social studies teachers and school librarians are equipping students with the skills needed to navigate these misinformation pitfalls.

The district's work in teaching media literacy is even garnering national attention through a soon-to-be-published study between LPS and the Stanford University History Education Group that explored how students search for and evaluate information online.

The Stanford researchers studied lateral reading — a fact-checking process that includes verifying sources and determining author intent — and its efficacy in the classroom. LPS ended up being a perfect match since media literacy was already a part of the district's civics curriculum.

As part of the study, lateral-reading lessons were taught in senior government and politics classes at three LPS high schools, while the other three high schools did not teach it. The students were then tested on their ability to discern credible information online.

The findings were clear: The researchers found that those who received the lateral-reading lessons performed better than those who did not.

The LPS-Stanford study, funded by Google, will soon be published in the Journal of Education Psychology and was recently featured in a Wall Street Journal piece on misinformation amid the Ukraine crisis.

"Within social studies, we feel like it's our responsibility because (media literacy) is so closely tied to being an informed citizen," said Jaci Kellison, LPS social studies curriculum specialist at LPS. "The checklist mentality that I learned growing up to use with websites just doesn't fly anymore because you can make a very professional-looking website. A .org does not necessarily equal reliability, whereas 15 years ago, maybe it did."

In 2020, the lateral-reading instruction was expanded to more middle and high school social studies classes, although media literacy has been an important part of the curriculum since the district rolled out its one-to-one Chromebook program about eight years ago.

"We realized they're going to have information literally 24/7 at their fingertips," Kellison said.

Back in the day, the focus of information literacy was more on finding reliable historical sources, but the arrival of social media made the ability to discern credible information a part of daily life. The skills librarians teach from kindergarten and beyond remain the same, said Chris Haeffner, LPS director of media services.

"That's been the job of librarians for eons: To teach kids to think critically about the information that they're using, and whether it is relevant and accurate and up to date and what the perspectives might be that would be coloring that information in different ways," she said.

The war in Ukraine has become a perfect opportunity to talk about misinformation and media literacy in Ellen Jorgenson's civics classes at North Star High School.

Her students primarily get their news from social media, including apps such as TikTok and Snapchat. Making sure they can tell the difference between fact and fiction is especially important in light of the Ukraine crisis.

One day, a student showed a post in class she had found on Facebook of a child standing in the middle of a battlefield as war raged on in the background. The post claimed it was from Ukraine.

"So she checked it in class. She went through all the fact-checking websites and immediately a thing that pops up says it is a video that is circulating that is not from Ukraine but from Syria from a few years ago," Jorgenson said. "So that was really cool to see in real-time and just really helpful for them understanding what's going on and how social media can impact what's going on."

Jorgenson's brother, Dave Jorgenson, runs the Washington Post's popular TikTok account, so she's had him talk to her classes about media literacy and accuracy.

The Stanford curriculum, called Civic Online Reasoning, has expanded to other districts and also includes lessons specific to lateral reading and social media, Kellison said.

"It's been great, because it does pinpoint very specific skills that we can target," she said. "It's not just this big abstract concept, there's this specific skill of lateral reading that research showed was effective in helping students discern information online."

Haeffner says media literacy is more important than ever, especially since the skills go beyond the classroom.

"This isn't a fly-by sort of skill set that they can just pick up, nor do students pick it up by accident," she said. "These are the kinds of skills that have to be intentionally taught, and practiced, and reinforced over and over and over again."

Study: Masks prevented spread

Schools that required face masks saw roughly 72% fewer cases from in-school COVID-19 transmission compared with schools with less-restrictive policies.

That's one of the findings from a National Institutes of Health study unveiled Thursday that looked at 61 school districts spread across nine states during the delta variant surge last fall.

For every 100 community-acquired cases, school districts with mandatory masking had just more than seven in-school infections, while districts with optional or partial mask policies saw more than 26.

The study also found that students and staff primarily contracted COVID-19 outside school — just 10% were linked to in-school transmission.

The NIH researchers tracked 1.1 million students and 157,000 staff members in schools in North Carolina, Wisconsin, Missouri, California, Washington, Georgia, Tennessee, Kansas and Texas.

The data is from July-December of last year, so it did not account for the omicron variant surge at the start of 2022.

LPS was one of the few districts in Nebraska that has required masking for most of the 2021-22 school year, in part because of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's countywide mask mandate.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

