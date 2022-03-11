Watch now: LPS study on media literacy garners national attention

Being able to tell what's true — and what's not — when you scroll through Twitter or check Facebook is perhaps more important than ever.
The pandemic, and now the crisis in Ukraine, has taught us as much.
Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of the East European country last month, misinformation has become increasingly more difficult to spot on social media.
At Lincoln Public Schools, social studies teachers and school librarians are equipping students with the skills needed to navigate these misinformation pitfalls.
The district's work in teaching media literacy is even garnering national attention through a soon-to-be-published study between LPS and the Stanford University History Education Group that explored how students search for and evaluate information online.
The Stanford researchers studied lateral reading — a fact-checking process that includes verifying sources and determining author intent — and its efficacy in the classroom. LPS ended up being a perfect match since media literacy was already a part of the district's civics curriculum.
As part of the study, lateral-reading lessons were taught in senior government and politics classes at three LPS high schools, while the other three high schools did not teach it. The students were then tested on their ability to discern credible information online.
The findings were clear: The researchers found that those who received the lateral-reading lessons performed better than those who did not.
The LPS-Stanford study, funded by Google, will soon be published in the Journal of Education Psychology and was recently featured in
a Wall Street Journal piece on misinformation amid the Ukraine crisis.
Jaci Kellison
"Within social studies, we feel like it's our responsibility because (media literacy) is so closely tied to being an informed citizen," said Jaci Kellison, LPS social studies curriculum specialist at LPS. "The checklist mentality that I learned growing up to use with websites just doesn't fly anymore because you can make a very professional-looking website. A .org does not necessarily equal reliability, whereas 15 years ago, maybe it did."
In 2020, the lateral-reading instruction was expanded to more middle and high school social studies classes, although media literacy has been an important part of the curriculum since the district rolled out its one-to-one Chromebook program about eight years ago.
"We realized they're going to have information literally 24/7 at their fingertips," Kellison said.
Back in the day, the focus of information literacy was more on finding reliable historical sources, but the arrival of social media made the ability to discern credible information a part of daily life. The skills librarians teach from kindergarten and beyond remain the same, said Chris Haeffner, LPS director of media services.
Chris Haeffner
"That's been the job of librarians for eons: To teach kids to think critically about the information that they're using, and whether it is relevant and accurate and up to date and what the perspectives might be that would be coloring that information in different ways," she said.
The war in Ukraine has become a perfect opportunity to talk about misinformation and media literacy in Ellen Jorgenson's civics classes at North Star High School.
Her students primarily get their news from social media, including apps such as TikTok and Snapchat. Making sure they can tell the difference between fact and fiction is especially important in light of the Ukraine crisis.
One day, a student showed a post in class she had found on Facebook of a child standing in the middle of a battlefield as war raged on in the background. The post claimed it was from Ukraine.
Ellen Jorgenson
"So she checked it in class. She went through all the fact-checking websites and immediately a thing that pops up says it is a video that is circulating that is not from Ukraine but from Syria from a few years ago," Jorgenson said. "So that was really cool to see in real-time and just really helpful for them understanding what's going on and how social media can impact what's going on."
Jorgenson's brother, Dave Jorgenson, runs the Washington Post's popular TikTok account, so she's had him talk to her classes about media literacy and accuracy.
The Stanford curriculum, called Civic Online Reasoning, has expanded to other districts and also includes lessons specific to lateral reading and social media, Kellison said.
"It's been great, because it does pinpoint very specific skills that we can target," she said. "It's not just this big abstract concept, there's this specific skill of lateral reading that research showed was effective in helping students discern information online."
Haeffner says media literacy is more important than ever, especially since the skills go beyond the classroom.
"This isn't a fly-by sort of skill set that they can just pick up, nor do students pick it up by accident," she said. "These are the kinds of skills that have to be intentionally taught, and practiced, and reinforced over and over and over again."
Study: Masks prevented spread
Schools that required face masks saw roughly 72% fewer cases from in-school COVID-19 transmission compared with schools with less-restrictive policies.
That's one of the findings from a National Institutes of Health study unveiled Thursday that looked at 61 school districts spread across nine states during the delta variant surge last fall.
For every 100 community-acquired cases, school districts with mandatory masking had just more than seven in-school infections, while districts with optional or partial mask policies saw more than 26.
The study also found that students and staff primarily contracted COVID-19 outside school — just 10% were linked to in-school transmission.
The NIH researchers tracked 1.1 million students and 157,000 staff members in schools in North Carolina, Wisconsin, Missouri, California, Washington, Georgia, Tennessee, Kansas and Texas.
The data is from July-December of last year, so it did not account for the omicron variant surge at the start of 2022.
LPS was one of the few districts in Nebraska that has required masking for most of the 2021-22 school year, in part because of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's countywide mask mandate.
Adams
Adams Elementary: 7401 Jacobs Creek Drive Enrollment: 776 students
77.9% white, 2.3% Black or African American, 9.6% Asian, 4.9% Hispanic/Latino, 5.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 8.6% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted students: 10.4%
73 language arts; 76 math Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards):
Arnold
Arnold Elementary: 5000 Mike Scholl St. Enrollment: 742 students
57.1% white, 1.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.4% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 19.2% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.7% free, 12.7% reduced Gifted: 2.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 32 math
Beattie
Beattie Elementary: 1901 Calvert St. Enrollment: 368 students
73.6% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.3% Black or African American, 1.1% Asian, 8.2% Hispanic/Latino, 13.3% two or more races
Free or reduced-price lunch participation: 25.3% free, 8.2% reduced price Gifted: 6.0%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 55 math
Belmont
Belmont Elementary: 3425 N. 14th St. Enrollment: 829 students
42.4% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 15.7% Black or African American, 2.2% Asian, 26.9% Hispanic/Latino, 11.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 67.5% free, 11.0% reduced Gifted: 3.7%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 34 math
Brownell
Brownell Elementary: 6000 Aylesworth Ave. Enrollment: 320 students
65.9% white, 4.9% Black or African American, 0.3% Asian, 14.8% Hispanic/Latino, 14.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45.2% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 2.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 37 math
Calvert
Calvert Elementary: 3709 S. 46th St. Enrollment: 361 students
62.9% white, 1.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.1% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 12.0% Hispanic/Latino, 15.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45.7% free, 6.7% reduced Gifted: 11.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 47 language arts, 31 math
Campbell
Campbell Elementary: 2200 Dodge St. Enrollment: 591 students
46.6% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 14.3% Black or African American, 11.3% Asian, 16.6% Hispanic/Latino, 10.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 59.4% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 38 language arts, 34 math
Cavett
Cavett Elementary: 7701 S. 36th St. Enrollment: 580 students
77.0% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.9% Black or African American, 4.0% Asian, 8.9% Hispanic, 6.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.4% free, 3.6% reduced Gifted: 13.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 69 math
Clinton
Clinton Elementary: 1520 N. 29th St. Enrollment: 392 students
39.2% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 24.3% Black or African American, 4.7% Asian, 21.0% Hispanic/Latino, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 81.2% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 30 language arts, 30 math
Eastridge
Eastridge Elementary: 6245 L St. Enrollment: 291 students
72.9% white, 1.0% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.5% Black or African American, 1.4% Asian, 10.3% Hispanic/Latino, 10.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.8% free, 10.0% reduced Gifted: 7.9%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 51 math
Elliott
Elliott Elementary: 225 S. 25th St. Enrollment: 383 students
23.3% white, 1.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.7% Black or African American, 12.8% Asian, 33.7% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 14.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 76.4% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 4.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 42 language arts, 35 math
Everett
Everett Elementary: 1123 C St. Enrollment: 374 students
27.8% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.5% Black or African American, 9.9% Asian, 40.4% Hispanic/Latino, 7.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 73.7% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 5.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 24 math
Fredstrom
Fredstrom Elementary, 5700 N.W. 10th St. Enrollment: 437 students
74.0% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.7% Black or African American, 3.6% Asian, 9.7% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.3% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 54 math
Hartley
Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 339 students
37.5% white, 2.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 17.5% Black or African American, 3.6% Asian, 25.9% Hispanic/Latino, 1.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 9.4% reduced Gifted: 3.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 38 language arts, 28 math
Hill
Hill Elementary, 5230 Tipperary Trail Enrollment: 449 students
72.2% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.8% Black or African American, 5.3% Asian, 10.3% Hispanic/Latino, 7.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 24.0% free, 5.0% reduced Gifted: 10.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 59 math
Holmes
Holmes Elementary, 5230 Sumner St. Enrollment: 393 students
70.7% white, 3.5% Black or African American, 3.5% Asian, 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 37.1% free, 7.0% reduced Gifted: 11.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 61 language arts, 47 math
Humann
Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane Enrollment: 564 students
78.8% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.2% Black or African American, 1.3% Asian, 5.9% Hispanic/Latino, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 23.9% free, 4.0% reduced Gifted: 16.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 67 math
Huntington
Huntington Elementary, 2900 N. 46th St. Enrollment: 370 students
45.0% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 12.0% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 24.6% Hispanic/Latino, 16.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 67.0% free, 14.1% reduced Gifted: 4.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 23 math
Kahoa
Kahoa Elementary, 7700 Leighton Ave. Enrollment: 537 students
78.8% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.9% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 6.7% Hispanic/Latino, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.9% free, 7.3% reduced Gifted: 6.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 66 language arts, 64 math
Kloefkorn
Kloefkorn Elementary, 6601 Glass Ridge Drive Enrollment: 488 students
83.7% white, 0.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.5% Black or African American, 4.4% Asian, 5.3% Hispanic/Latino, 4.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 6.2% free, 2.0% reduced Gifted: 11.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 77 language arts, 72 math
Kooser
Kooser Elementary, 7301 N. 13th St. Enrollment: 821 students
63.5% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 5.6% Black or African American, 11.9% Asian, 11.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 30.0% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 2.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 49 math
Lakeview
Lakeview Elementary, 300 Capitol Beach Blvd. Enrollment: 400 students
53.0% white, 0.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.3% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 22.8% Hispanic/Latino, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 57.0% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 1.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 29 math
Maxey
Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St. Enrollment: 683 students
75.9% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.2% Black or African American, 13.5% Asian, 3.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 5.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.6% free, 3.4% reduced Gifted: 10.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 69 math
McPhee
McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd. Enrollment: 304 students
26.8% white, 1.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 16.3% Black or African American, 12.7% Asian, 35.9% Hispanic/Latino and 6.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 77.2% free, 6.9% reduced Gifted: 4.0%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 22 math
Meadow Lane
Meadow Lane Elementary, 7200 Vine St. Enrollment: 620 students
72.1% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.8% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 13.8% Hispanic/Latino, 8.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 33.6% free, 8.1% reduced Gifted: 8.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 51 language arts, 39 math
Morley
Morley Elementary, 6800 Monterey Drive Enrollment: 421 students
78.1% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.8% Black or African American, 0.2% Asian, 7.4% Hispanic, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 5.5% reduced Gifted: 15.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 69 language arts, 56 math
Norwood Park
Norwood Park Elementary, 4710 N. 72nd St. Enrollment: 238 students
68.0% white, 4.4% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 18.9% Hispanic/Latino, 6.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.6% free, 15.0% reduced Gifted: 4.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 43 language arts, 30 math
Pershing
Pershing Elementary, 6402 Judson St. Enrollment: 430 students
57.5% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.6% Black or African American, 3.3% Asian, 20.6% Hispanic/Latino, 11.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 54.5% free, 12.7% reduced Gifted: 4.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 49 language arts, 50 math
Prescott
Prescott Elementary, 1930 S. 20th St. Enrollment: 492 students
44.9% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.8% Black or African American, 7.3% Asian, 18.8% Hispanic/Latino, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 51.2% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 36 math
Pyrtle
Pyrtle Elementary, 721 Cottonwood Drive Enrollment: 454 students
78.9% white, 1.9% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 10.0% Hispanic/Latino, 6.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.3% free, 3.6% reduced Gifted: 17.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 68 language arts, 60 math
Randolph
Randolph Elementary, 1024 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 428 students
61.4% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 5.6% Black or African American, 3.7% Asian, 16.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-lunch participation: 45.6% free, 8.9% reduced Gifted: 3.0%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 40 math
Riley
Riley Elementary, 5021 Orchard St. Enrollment: 321 students
49.5% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.9% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 22.7% Hispanic/Latino, 16.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 55.1% free, 10.0% reduced Gifted: 5.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 42 math
Roper
Roper Elementary, 2323 S. Coddington Enrollment: 803 students
53.5% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.9% Black or African American, 6.9% Asian, 21.2% Hispanic/Latino, 8.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 40.0% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 6.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 46 math
Rousseau
Rousseau Elementary, 3701 S 33rd St. Enrollment: 531 students
72.9% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.0% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 7.0% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.7% free, 8.4% reduced Gifted: 14.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 68 language arts, 63 math
Saratoga
Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St. Enrollment: 235 students
48.5% white, 1.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.8% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 26.2% Hispanic/Latino, 12.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.7% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 5.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 25 math
Sheridan
Sheridan Elementary, 3100 Plymouth Ave. Enrollment: 407 students
86.0% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.5% Black or African American, 0.5% Asian, 4.9% Hispanic/Latino, 6.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 12.0% free, 5.2% reduced Gifted: 17.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 64 math
West Lincoln
West Lincoln Elementary, 630 W. Dawes Ave. Enrollment: 505 students
37.0% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.7% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 41.2% Hispanic, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 72.1% free, 10.3% reduced Gifted: 3.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 29 math
Wysong
Wysong Elementary, 7901 Blanchard Blvd. Enrollment: 684 students
89.9% white, 0.1% Black or African American, 2.2% Asian, 3.8% Hispanic/Latino, 3.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 3.9% free, 1.5% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 75 language arts, 68 math
Zeman
Zeman Elementary, 4900 S. 52nd St. Enrollment: 440 students
63.0% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.8% Black or African American, 3.0% Asian, 16.1% Hispanic/Latino, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 29.5% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 3.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 58 language arts, 49 math
Culler
Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St. Enrollment: 708 students
39.4% white, 1.0% American Indian or Alaska Native, 14.7% Black or African American, 7.1% Asian, 27.3% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 60.9% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 8.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 30 math
Dawes
Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave. Enrollment: 398 students
55.0% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.3% Black or African American, 2.3% Asian, 19.8% Hispanic/Latino, 14.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 53.3% free, 13.1% reduced Gifted: 10.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 32 math
Goodrich
Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave. Enrollment: 818 students
42.9% white, 1.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.0% Black or African American, 4.0% Asian, 29.5% Hispanic/Latino, 9.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.6% free, 11.1% reduced Gifted: 9.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 38 math
Irving
Irving Middle School, 2745 S. 22nd St. Enrollment: 910 students
62.7% white, 0.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.5% Black or African American, 3.2% Asian, 14.3% Hispanic/Latino, 12.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 35.4% free, 8.1% reduced Gifted: 26.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 49 math
Lefler
Lefler Middle School, 1100 S. 48th St. Enrollment: 558 students
57.9% white, 0.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.5% Black or African American, 4.7% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 43.7% free, 12.0% reduced Gifted: 13.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 45 language arts, 45 math
Lux
Lux Middle School, 7800 High St. Enrollment: 789 students
80.0% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.7% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 7.2% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.5% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 28.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 66 language arts, 68 math
Mickle
Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St. Enrollment: 719 students
70.9% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.8% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 11.8% Hispanic/Latino, 12.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.9% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 17.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 53 math
Moore
Moore Middle School, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive Enrollment: 646 students
86.4% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 0.6% Black or African American, 4.3% Asian, 3.4% Hispanic/Latino, 4.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 7.0% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted: 27.6%
69 language arts, 78 math Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards):
Park
Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St. Enrollment: 833 students
41.2% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 11.9% Black or African American, 6.7% Asian, 30.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 55.8% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 37 math
Pound
Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St. Enrollment: 700 students
67.6% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.6% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 12.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.7% free, 8.6% reduced Gifted: 22.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 60 math
Schoo
Schoo Middle School, 700 Penrose Drive Enrollment: 898 students
63.9% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.2% Black or African American, 5.0% Asian, 12.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 30.3% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 15.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 48 math
Scott
Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Road Enrollment: 1,182 students
77.7% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.2% Black or African American, 4.6% Asian, 7.2% Hispanic/Latino, 7.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 13.1% free, 4.3% reduced Gifted: 30.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 70 math
East
East High School, 1000 S. 70th St. Enrollment: 2,250 students
78.7% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.2% Black or African American, 4.6% Asian, 8.4% Hispanic/Latino, 5.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 14.6% free, 5.3% reduced Gifted: 24.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 58 math, 63 science
Lincoln High
Lincoln High School, 2229 J St. Enrollment: 2,320 students
42.6% white, 1.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 11.9% Black or African American, 8.9% Asian, 23.3% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 47.5% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 15.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 34 math, 34 science
North Star
North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 2,243 students
54.9% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.7% Black or African American, 6.5% Asian, 21.5% Hispanic/Latino, 7.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 42.1% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 10.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 29 language arts, 31 math, 34 science
Northeast
Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St. Enrollment: 1,869 students
59.4% white, 1.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.7% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 17.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 49.9% free, 10.8% reduced Gifted: 10.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 30 math, 34 science
Southeast
Southeast High School, 2930 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 1,980 students
73.4% white, 1.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.8% Black or African American, 1.2% Asian, 10.6% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.1% free, 7.6% reduced Gifted: 22.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 49 language arts, 48 math, 53 science
Southwest
Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St. Enrollment: 2,196 students
76.8% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.9% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 9.6% Hispanic/Latino, 5.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.7% free, 5.1% reduced Gifted: 24.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 62 language arts, 58 math, 64 science
