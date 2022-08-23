Watch now: LPS looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students

Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students.

Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually said" at a professional learning session earlier this month led by transgender author and speaker Ryan Sallans.

Officials said LPS did not record the presentation and PowerPoint slides shared by Sallans during the session were not provided to the district.

District officials and Board of Education President Don Mayhew did meet with Sallans in June to preview the presentation, a district spokesperson said. Gausman said no reservations were shared about the content at the time.

"I as the superintendent of schools will be looking into this matter further and will do my best to get a sense of what staff members feel that they heard," Gausman said during a news conference before Tuesday night's board meeting. "Being new to the Lincoln Public Schools, this is an opportunity for me to review our practices when choosing presenters."

LPS invited Sallans, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, to Scott Middle School on Aug. 10 to give a presentation entitled "Supporting All Students" to the district's nurses, counselors, social workers, psychologists and therapists on how to help support LGBTQ students, including those who indicate they are transitioning.

The session was required for staff, but teachers were not involved. The information was not shared with students.

LPS offers more than 3,500 hours of professional development for staff throughout the year, which includes speakers chosen by district administrators to give presentations.

Sallans also spoke at the Nebraska Schools Mental Health Conference in Omaha this summer.

LPS is "legally and morally" required to provide annual training to staff to ensure students are free from harassment, bullying and exclusion, Gausman said. But the content of the training needs to be in line with district policy, he added.

"If we find that an invited speaker is not in line with those policies and practices, they will not be invited back," he said.

Gausman said he's heard from parents and students concerned about what they say was shared during the presentation.

According to Sallans' website, his work "focuses on building inclusive environments and providing trauma-informed care for students, patients, employees and clients."

Critics, however, argued the seminar sexualized children and took issue with the fact the meeting was mandatory.

Stephanie Johnson, a former speech pathologist at LPS, said she spoke to people she knows who attended the meeting. They claimed Sallens said, “It is a shame that only 38% of students are having sex because they need to have their psychosexual needs met."

Other people in attendance reported that Sallans promoted the use of puberty blockers — medicines used to postpone puberty in transitioning children — and said he formerly worked for Planned Parenthood.

Gausman said several staff members reported that the quote in question was not used and said the district does not condone sexual activity between students. He was unaware of the other claims, but said "those will be things we'll certainly look into."

In a statement earlier Tuesday, an LPS spokesperson said the district "does not advocate the use of puberty blockers."

A spokesperson for Sallans said he was not available to comment.

A number of speakers addressed the controversy at Tuesday's board meeting, including allies and members of the LGBTQ community.

"No one wins when we behave as if LGBTQ students and families are somehow controversial," said Abby Swatsworth, the executive director of OutNebraska.

A transgender student whose identity is rejected is more likely to experience depression, anxiety, self-harm and decreased school performance and attendance, said Courtney Yochim, a therapist with Kindred Psychology in Lincoln who works mainly with LGBTQ youth.

"I see every single one of those things play out in my office, unfortunately," Yochim said.

Kate Sydik, a parent, said it's important that staff are aware of how to best support all students — including LGBTQ youth.

"I want to have a school district and a community where everybody is supported," she said.