Watch now: Longtime Lincoln Lutheran history teacher honored with prestigious Gilder Lehrman award

Lincoln Lutheran Principal Matt Heibel said Bassett is always looking for ways to improve his lessons, recently switching to a more thematic, rather than chronological, approach to teaching U.S. history, for example.

"You have to start from scratch basically, but that's just the kind of things he's always trying to do," Heibel said. "He's just a great teacher."

Bassett also spends a lot of time doing research outside the classroom, his principal said -- reading, attending symposiums, traveling and listening to history podcasts.

"He does our mowing out here, and we were kind of joking before that the reason he does the mowing is because it gives him a chance to listen to podcasts," he said.

Bassett grew up fascinated by history -- in the books he would read and the trips to places like Gettysburg he would take -- but he never intended to teach it when he moved to Nebraska to attend Concordia University in Seward.

But after some encouragement from his father, Bassett got an education degree and began student teaching. He was hooked.

Teaching history will always remain important, he said, especially as a way to give students perspective about the world they live in. But you have to make it fun, too.