Watch now: Longtime Lincoln Lutheran history teacher honored with prestigious Gilder Lehrman award

When the email showed up in Nathan Bassett's inbox over the summer, he thought it was spam at first.
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History had named Bassett, a longtime high school history teacher at Lincoln Lutheran, the Nebraska history teacher of the year.
Bassett had applied for the award, which is bestowed on one teacher from each state, at the direction of his department chair. But as the summer passed, he had forgotten about it.
"I was very surprised," he said.
The surprises didn't stop there.
On Wednesday afternoon, Bassett's family and school officials -- including Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt and state school board member Patsy Koch Johns -- surprised Bassett, students and staff with an all-school event to honor him.
It's homecoming week -- and Wednesday was Jersey Day -- so Bassett and the students and staff thought it was just another assembly.
But then Bassett saw his family in the crowd, and the gig was up.
"I'm very humbled," he said.
Bassett, who hails from Michigan, has taught a variety of courses in his 27 years at Lincoln Lutheran. He currently teaches high school U.S. history, in addition to classes on government, contemporary issues, sociology and Old Testament theology.
Lincoln Lutheran Principal Matt Heibel said Bassett is always looking for ways to improve his lessons, recently switching to a more thematic, rather than chronological, approach to teaching U.S. history, for example.
"You have to start from scratch basically, but that's just the kind of things he's always trying to do," Heibel said. "He's just a great teacher."
Bassett also spends a lot of time doing research outside the classroom, his principal said -- reading, attending symposiums, traveling and listening to history podcasts.
"He does our mowing out here, and we were kind of joking before that the reason he does the mowing is because it gives him a chance to listen to podcasts," he said.
Bassett grew up fascinated by history -- in the books he would read and the trips to places like Gettysburg he would take -- but he never intended to teach it when he moved to Nebraska to attend Concordia University in Seward.
But after some encouragement from his father, Bassett got an education degree and began student teaching. He was hooked.
Teaching history will always remain important, he said, especially as a way to give students perspective about the world they live in. But you have to make it fun, too.
"I would say he thinks outside the box," said his daughter Hannah Neihardt, who had her father as a teacher. "He tries to get as creative as possible."
Just ask about the balloons.
For one of his lessons on U.S. westward expansion and cattle drives, Bassett has his students blow up balloons and brand them like cattle. Then, he uses a leafblower to simulate a stampede, and students have to use their hands and feet to lead them down the hallway. The student with the most balloons when they reach "market" wins.
"Sometimes it seems silly, and I’m sure my principal would agree that chasing balloons through the hallway looks ridiculous, but he knows why I do it," Bassett said.
Winners of the Gilder Lehrman award receive $1,000 and history books and other materials for their school. Bassett will also be a finalist for the national Lehrman history teacher award, which has a $10,000 prize.
But, as Bassett will tell you, he's not in teaching for the prize money or the fancy trophy.
"I don't do this for accolades," he said. "I do this because I like the kids. They work hard, they make my job easy, and they make it fun. And they're willing to play along with me when I do some strange things in the classroom, but it's all in fun."
