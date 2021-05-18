 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Longtime Belmont teacher honored with prestigious Scottish Rite award in surprise ceremony
Watch Now: Longtime Belmont teacher honored with prestigious Scottish Rite award in surprise ceremony

  Updated
Teacher of the Year, 5.18

Fifth grader Naomi Roenne hugs Belmont Elementary School teacher Bobbie Ehrlich, the 2021 Scottish Rite Distinguished Teacher of the Year. The annual award was presented Tuesday in a surprise ceremony.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The Belmont Elementary School fifth grade teachers and students who had gathered Tuesday in the school's gym just before the end of the school day were in for a surprise.

They thought district leaders were there to pay them a visit, to congratulate them on another job well done this year.

Turns out, they were there for one person in particular.

Lincoln Public Schools honored longtime Belmont fifth grade teacher Bobbie Ehrlich with the Scottish Rite Distinguished Teacher of the Year Award, one of the district's most prestigious awards for educators, in a surprise ceremony.

"You fooled us," said a tearful Ehrlich. "I had no idea this was going on today."

Teacher of the Year Award

Bobbie Ehrlich, a teacher at Belmont Elementary School.
Her family was in on the secret, though, and joined in the celebration of a teacher so entrenched in the Belmont community.

"I got to share this with the most important people in my life ... my Belmont family and my family," she said. "So I am very appreciative of the opportunity every day to do what I believe I was put on this Earth to do."

The award comes with a $10,000 check, donated by Lincoln's Scottish Rite chapter, to which the Belmont students oohed and aahed when Eric Weber, LPS associate superintendent of human resources, announced the prize.

Principals and other leaders in the district can nominate teachers who serve the community and the district's mission, Weber said. Then LPS and Scottish Rite members narrow down the nominee list.

"We're really looking at their impact," Weber said. "How do they make the school a better place, how they make the community a better place, how they make the world a better place." 

Ehrlich was noted for her work on numerous LPS committees, the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March and Belmont's TRACKS Scholar Empowerment program. She serves on the Belmont Community Center board. 

"I think it is a showcase of the wonderful teachers that we have at Belmont," said principal Kim Rosenthal, who nominated Ehrlich. 

Belmont is where Ehrlich has spent her 32-year teaching career — in fact, when the mystery winner was noted for her longevity at the school, Ehrlich finally realized everyone was there for her.

"When I heard that, it kind of clicked. The young man sitting next to me actually leaned over and he goes, 'Oh, my gosh, that's you,'" she said. "I was shocked."

Lincoln's Scottish Rite chapter has honored teachers with the award since the ’60s, with the prize money increased from $7,500 to $10,000 this year.

Ehrlich has taught generations of kids at the school on North 14th Street and has seen many changes over the years. But she said the pandemic was certainly a new twist for students and teachers alike.

"You take (those challenges) as opportunities, and you use that as a chance to say, 'OK, what we can we do, not what can't we do.'"

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

