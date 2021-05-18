Watch Now: Longtime Belmont teacher honored with prestigious Scottish Rite award in surprise ceremony

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Principals and other leaders in the district can nominate teachers who serve the community and the district's mission, Weber said. Then LPS and Scottish Rite members narrow down the nominee list.

"We're really looking at their impact," Weber said. "How do they make the school a better place, how they make the community a better place, how they make the world a better place."

Ehrlich was noted for her work on numerous LPS committees, the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March and Belmont's TRACKS Scholar Empowerment program. She serves on the Belmont Community Center board.

"I think it is a showcase of the wonderful teachers that we have at Belmont," said principal Kim Rosenthal, who nominated Ehrlich.

Belmont is where Ehrlich has spent her 32-year teaching career — in fact, when the mystery winner was noted for her longevity at the school, Ehrlich finally realized everyone was there for her.

"When I heard that, it kind of clicked. The young man sitting next to me actually leaned over and he goes, 'Oh, my gosh, that's you,'" she said. "I was shocked."

Lincoln's Scottish Rite chapter has honored teachers with the award since the ’60s, with the prize money increased from $7,500 to $10,000 this year.