Watch now: Lincoln High senior shares graduation gift with his school -- a documentary

The story of Lincoln High's 150-year history was originally told in just six minutes.

A group of students had interviewed staff, students and alumni and combed archives for a short film to be shown at an open house celebrating the school's sesquicentennial on a Sunday in April.

Senior Riek Bol had spent the entire Saturday before editing the footage to six minutes, but he walked away feeling as if the project could be something more.

"Riek really saw something special there and was like, 'We should expand this,'" said Jordyne Vanselow, his digital art teacher.

So he borrowed some camera equipment from the school district and began firing off emails. He wanted a wide array of voices to tell the story of the city's oldest high school.

From former principal Mike Wortman to Antwan Wilson, a Lincoln High graduate and former superintendent in California and Washington, D.C. Even a World War II veteran from the Class of 1937.

Diverse voices.

"When you walk into the school, you see flags all around, you see all these people covering all these countries, speaking all these languages," Bol said. "The Lincoln High community, even though you're from classes from decades apart, there is still something keeping us connected."

The history of the school is unparalleled by any other in the city, boasting such alumni as JFK speechwriter Ted Sorensen and talk-show host Dick Cavett.

It's the only high school in Lincoln to maintain its own archive, too. A fellow student, Alanis Roldan, helped Bol sort through the old letters and newspaper clippings, photos and programs from different events, such as Joy Night, the school's long-running talent show.

"I'm not doing this for a grade or for any sort of compensation," he said. "I'm doing this because being at Lincoln High and creating this video is important to me, and I want to share that with other people, how significant it is and how rich its history is."

That history began in the basement of an unused church at 12th and K streets, where the first classes were held in 1871. Two years later, the school moved to a building where Pershing Center now stands.

Then in 1915, it moved to its current location at 22nd and J streets, a neo-classic palace of brick, limestone, terracotta and marble.

With a drone supplied by the district, Bol took bird's-eye shots of the building — which slowly expanded to the south over the years — capturing things that he'd never noticed before, like the terracotta lions that line the roof.

"The architecture, it's insane," he said. "It's crazy how well-maintained the building is."

Some classmates have pitched in on the project, but Bol has done the bulk of the work filming interviews and editing footage.

His teacher, Vanselow, has been key in helping him see the project through, Bol said, coming in on her own time just so he can continue to make progress.

"He is just so dedicated and willing to see something through and making sure it can be the best it can be," she said.

Last summer, Bol worked as a communications intern with Lincoln Transportation and Utilities through the mayor's youth employment program, where he crafted social media posts and produced videos.

"That's where I really learned and where I really sparked my interest," he said.

In addition to being a documentarian, Bol emerged as a leader on the Lincoln Public Schools' Scholar Equity Cadre, a diverse group of students who work to advocate for their underrepresented classmates.

Pete Ferguson recruited him to the group following the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

He quickly emerged as one of the group's leaders, taking part in town halls with the mayor and LPS Superintendent Steve Joel. But this year, he's stepped back, Ferguson said, to help push others forward.

"He's an individual who's committed to making sure that his voice is elevated, but he makes space for others, too," Ferguson said.

Bol is also a member of Lincoln High's student equity team, which works directly with administrators and staff on advancing educational equity.

"Riek is just an amazing kid," said Principal Mark Larson. "As a principal, it's really cool when you have one of your biggest leaders as a student who is so proud of where they went to school, and they're willing to go above and beyond to tell the story."

Even though he graduated this weekend, Bol is still putting the finishing touches on the documentary, which will be about a half-hour long. It already has a title: "Life at the High: 150 years of Lincoln High School."

He plans to hold a screening in the school's Ted Sorensen Theater on June 6 at 7 p.m. Admission will be free.

The hardest part, Bol says, is cutting down the hours of footage into a concise piece, one that tells a compelling story about a school that has graduated thousands of students, including a budding documentarian.

"It's a lot of work," he said, "but I think it will be worth it."

