Watch Now: Lincoln father back from Iraq completes one more mission — a surprise reunion

Maj. Stephen Watt has completed his fair share of missions.
As an anesthesiologist in the U.S. Army, Watt has served five overseas tours over the past three decades, including in Baghdad this past year providing care to service members.
But when Watt returned home this week, there was one more mission waiting for him — a top-secret mission.
This time, the 25-year Army veteran was serving in his role as a father.
On Thursday morning, Watt surprised his son Nicolas and daughter Victoria during an assembly in the gym at Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic School.
Nicolas, a third grader, and Victoria, a kindergartner, didn't know what to do at first. Their initial reaction after Watt walked through the gym doors was shock.
Then it was time for hugs. Lots of hugs.
"I felt like I was about to cry," Nicolas said.
Watt, who has been deployed since February, returned to the U.S. about 10 days ago. But before he could come home, he had to complete paperwork at Fort Carson, Colorado, where he's based.
The Army granted him leave this week, and Watt started the drive to Lincoln on Wednesday.
Thursday's surprise, however, had been in the making for a long time, said Principal Angela Miller.
She had met Watt's wife and the children's mom, Sheryl Sawyer, at the start of the school year and got to talking. The family was new to Cathedral, and Miller had just found out about Watt's deployment.
"I said, 'I don't know how you feel about this, but maybe when he comes home, Cathedral could be a part of that reunion,'" Miller said.
Sawyer was on board with the surprise. Watt was, too, even if he was a little hesitant at first.
"I was talking to some friends (in Colorado) and they all encouraged me to do it. They're like, 'This is something that kids can remember for a long time, so you should do it,'" he said.
Watt was supposed to be back in time for Veterans Day last week, but there were some delays. Nevertheless, the reunion was just as sweet.
"It almost didn't register to them immediately that this really was dad, and he really is here," Sawyer said. "We've been keeping it completely top-secret."
Watt, who has deployed to the Middle East three times, aided doctors performing mostly routine surgeries in Iraq on his latest tour. This time around, he had access to Wi-Fi, so he was able to communicate with his family on WhatsApp and FaceTime.
"In the past, nobody could call you," he said. "Anytime you wanted to call somebody, you had to go to a call center, use a phone at the USO."
Coming back from a long deployment is tough, said Sawyer, a veteran herself who has served overseas.
"You've got to get your sea legs," she said. "Over there, everything is confined and constricted. ... When you come back here, it's like, 'Wow, I can drive. I can do things.'"
Nicolas said he's looking forward to hiking and biking with his dad, and tossing a football around, too.
And after school, the family planned to go out to eat — maybe some burgers and ice cream at Freddy's — and just hang out.
"It's what you miss the most," Watt said.
