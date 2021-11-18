Watch Now: Lincoln father back from Iraq completes one more mission — a surprise reunion

She had met Watt's wife and the children's mom, Sheryl Sawyer, at the start of the school year and got to talking. The family was new to Cathedral, and Miller had just found out about Watt's deployment.

"I said, 'I don't know how you feel about this, but maybe when he comes home, Cathedral could be a part of that reunion,'" Miller said.

Sawyer was on board with the surprise. Watt was, too, even if he was a little hesitant at first.

"I was talking to some friends (in Colorado) and they all encouraged me to do it. They're like, 'This is something that kids can remember for a long time, so you should do it,'" he said.

Watt was supposed to be back in time for Veterans Day last week, but there were some delays. Nevertheless, the reunion was just as sweet.

"It almost didn't register to them immediately that this really was dad, and he really is here," Sawyer said. "We've been keeping it completely top-secret."

Watt, who has deployed to the Middle East three times, aided doctors performing mostly routine surgeries in Iraq on his latest tour. This time around, he had access to Wi-Fi, so he was able to communicate with his family on WhatsApp and FaceTime.