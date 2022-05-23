Watch now: 'Elite class' of Nebraska seniors honored for perfect ACT mark

Joe Rutar walked out of the testing center feeling awful.

The senior at Elkhorn South High School had just finished taking the ACT and found the college-entrance exam "incredibly difficult." Sure, she had brushed up on her math beforehand through a test-prep program offered at her school, but other than that, Rutar hadn't prepared all that much.

So when she got her results back and saw "36," she couldn't believe it.

"I just remember being like, 'There must be a glitch in the system because this is insane,'" she said.

Rutar was one of 22 seniors in the state to achieve a perfect ACT score this year. On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts honored 17 of those students able to make the trip to the state Capitol for a ceremony in the Rotunda.

"It's a great feeling," Rutar said.

No seniors from Lincoln achieved the feat this year, while Millard North and Elkhorn South had the most students who earned the top score, with three apiece.

"This really is an exciting moment and will open doors for you in that next phase of your education," Ricketts said.

Alivia Pavel of York High School took several practice tests before the real thing, focusing especially on the math portion of the test, which also has sections on English, reading and science.

Earning a perfect score proved the hard work paid off.

"I think for me it's really a testament to the dedication I put toward my education," said Pavel, who plans to study computer science and biology at Boston University and pursue a career in bioinformatics.

In states like Nebraska, where all juniors take the ACT, only about 1% of students score a 36, said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. Nationally, that number is even smaller.

"You're in an elite class already," Godwin said. "It's been a couple of hard years, and I think earning a 36 coming out of a pandemic and all the disruption that we've been feeling throughout our lives is even more impressive."

No students in Nebraska earned a perfect score on the SAT.

Juniors in Nebraska who had perfect scores on the ACT will be honored at a future ceremony.

Perfect ACT scores Graduating students who earned perfect ACT scores: Bellevue East: Seth Pennell Blair: Allie Dingfield Creighton Prep: Daniel Meyer, Tyler Reidy Elkhorn North: Jake Rance Elkhorn South: Elise Madden, Josephine Rutar, Linda Xu Grand Island: Lilian Miller Holdrege: Aaron Sturtevant Kearney: Isabella Cao, Hung Vu Millard North: Benjamin Lynch, Richard Xu, Jalan Zhu Millard West: Jenny Dong Mount Michael: Michael Mullin Omaha Brownell-Talbot: Jonathon “Jack” Cenovic Omaha Mercy: Abigail Wessling Omaha North: Anne Rogers Scottsbluff: Cade Horn York: Alivia Pavel

State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said there are a lot of opportunities for those gathered at the Capitol "to be part of the future ultimately for the state," echoing Ricketts' pitch to the students.

"We want you back here in Nebraska," the governor said.

Rutar has her sights on Minnesota for the time being, where this fall she'll study political science at St. Olaf College. She discovered the school at a college fair as a freshman, and her neighbor went there, too.

Then it's on to law school, and afterward, Rutar hopes to "give back to the world" by becoming a public defender or civil rights lawyer, possibly for an organization like the American Civil Liberties Union.

"I always have kind of been aware of the political world," she said, "and what I want my impact to be on it."

