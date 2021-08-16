Watch Now: Despite mask debate, it was business as usual on LPS' first day of school

As Zak Kitta waited in line outside the gym to get his photo taken Monday, the pandemic was not at the front of his mind.

Like many of his peers on their first day of school, Kitta had more pressing worries — learning to navigate a sprawling building with its myriad hallways.

"I don't want to get lost," said the 15-year-old, who admitted he was a bit nervous.

Kitta, who is fully vaccinated, was one of many Spartan students who did not wear a mask, which is not required for students in grades 7-12.

But the pandemic signs were still present — water fountains were covered in plastic and many staff members wore face coverings. Some students, such as Akhil Natarajan, opted to wear one, too.

"I'm pretty nervous because a lot of people are not wearing masks right now," he said. "The delta variant, there's another wave right now, so it's pretty hard."

East Principal Sue Cassata said Monday felt different than last fall, when many students and staff felt uncertain about the pandemic.