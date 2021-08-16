Watch Now: Despite mask debate, it was business as usual on LPS' first day of school

As students lined up outside Everett Elementary School on Monday morning — clutching backpacks — Principal Mike Long could sense a degree of excitement in the August air.
Another summer down, another school year about to begin.
"We could tell they were ready to get school started," Long said.
A similar mood — reflective of the serene morning that marked the first day for K-6 students and freshmen at Lincoln Public Schools — was present throughout the city despite tensions between the district and parents over the schools' mask policy that failed to materialize Monday.
"This is an important day for kids," Superintendent Steve Joel said. "Despite parents feeling very, very strongly — pro-mask or anti-mask — they didn't want to take away from the moments their children are experiencing."
Protests planned on social media against the district's mask policy, which requires masks for all K-6 students and the staff members who work with them, weren't an issue, officials said.
LPS unveiled its final back-to-school playbook less than two weeks ago, reversing course on previous plans to make masks optional for all students and vaccinated staff amid changing guidance from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
That guidance, which came on the heels of increasing COVID-19 case numbers in Lincoln driven by the delta variant, says schools "shall require" students ages 2-12 — who are not eligible for a vaccine — to mask up.
Some people online had predicted that there would be "hundreds of students, if not thousands” of students refusing to comply.
At Maxey Elementary, where parents raised concerns about posts on social media regarding planned protests, it was business as usual, one parent remarked.
Deb Rasmussen, president of Lincoln's teachers' union, said that appeared to be the case around the city.
"I saw happy kids going to school and happy parents, and no problems," said Rasmussen, who visited multiple schools.
At Moore Middle School, where sixth graders began the school year, there were no protests or issues with compliance and most staff members wore masks, one teacher reported.
The mask rules were also in effect in afterschool programs throughout the district, including at Community Learning Centers and club meetings.
At Lincoln East High School, more than 500 freshmen got acquainted with their new school, picking up Chromebooks and IDs and touring hallways and classrooms as part of an orientation-style first day.
As Zak Kitta waited in line outside the gym to get his photo taken Monday, the pandemic was not at the front of his mind.
Like many of his peers on their first day of school, Kitta had more pressing worries — learning to navigate a sprawling building with its myriad hallways.
"I don't want to get lost," said the 15-year-old, who admitted he was a bit nervous.
Kitta, who is fully vaccinated, was one of many Spartan students who did not wear a mask, which is not required for students in grades 7-12.
But the pandemic signs were still present — water fountains were covered in plastic and many staff members wore face coverings. Some students, such as Akhil Natarajan, opted to wear one, too.
"I'm pretty nervous because a lot of people are not wearing masks right now," he said. "The delta variant, there's another wave right now, so it's pretty hard."
East Principal Sue Cassata said Monday felt different than last fall, when many students and staff felt uncertain about the pandemic.
"There was apprehension last year because there were so many things that were unknown," Cassata said. "There's a better sense of calmness (this year) that I think both students and staff know that whatever comes ahead of us, we can handle it."
Much of the concern from parents about protests Monday centered around a post from Stephen Lucchino, who spoke out against masks at last week's ed board meeting. Lucchino said in a social media post the battle against masks is "not going to be a fight without casualties in the process."
According to court documents, LPS Security Director Joe Wright filed a domestic abuse protection order against Lucchino on Friday on behalf of students and staff at Maxey. Records also indicated the district hired off-duty police officers to "safeguard Maxey should Lucchino come to school to do harm."
A judge denied the order, citing insufficient allegations.
But the divisiveness over masking is not just limited to LPS.
After announcing last week it would require masks for Catholic school students ages 3-11 while indoors, the Diocese of Lincoln fielded complaints from parents, who threatened to pull their children from the private schools.
In response, the diocese Saturday sent out a waiver to parents to opt out of the requirement because of "informed and sincerely held, personal-held beliefs." The diocese said it will revisit the policy Sept. 5.
"Schools are caught in the middle," said Matthew Hecker, chief administrative officer for diocesan schools, in a letter to families. "Many have threatened to leave our schools and either home-school or transfer to other local private schools. Simply put, we can't ignore these concerns."
At Cathedral of the Risen Christ School, a K-8 Catholic school in central Lincoln, there was little concern about the waivers, with about 20 families signing on, officials said.
Back at Everett Elementary, Long helped lead students into the cafeteria, where Plexiglas divided tables into pie-shaped sections.
Like the covered water fountains at East, those are the signs of a pandemic that has not yet fully retreated.
But there are positive signs, too. Many students who learned remotely last year are back in-person, Long said. There's extra support — like a new, full-time reading and math interventionist — for students, as well.
"People are just happy to be back," he said. "It's been a good day."
