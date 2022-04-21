Watch now: Despite COVID disruptions, Scott middle schoolers still making a difference

The topics displayed on the colorful poster boards in the Scott Middle School gym were wide-ranging: Hunger, poverty, mental health, cancer, elephant conservation, epilepsy, animal cruelty.

The pitch sixth grade students made Thursday was the same: Help us make a difference.

For the first time since the pandemic started, Scott's annual Make-A-Difference Fair was back as the busy, bustling event the school is used to, the gym packed with booths where students advocated for a cause and related nonprofit groups.

"It's been two years, so it's very exciting," said Debbie Beran, one of the four humanities teachers in Scott's sixth grade A team that puts on the fair. "It's just nice to see their faces and people smiling."

For years, students in the 6A section have planned and participated in the fair as part of LPS' humanities curriculum that requires sixth graders to create a civil action project.

The work began in January when students held Zoom meetings with 12 nonprofits. Then students chose a cause to research and later summarized their findings in a paper before selecting a nonprofit to support.

Students were put into groups to craft a presentation to educate the public about the issue and persuade others to make a difference through their time or treasure. In addition to spreading the word at Thursday's fair, students also wrote letters to local dignitaries, the media and others encouraging them to check out the event.

This year's fair marked the first time students and teachers could hold it in person since the coronavirus pandemic started. In 2020, COVID-19 forced the school to cancel it entirely and last year it was held virtually.

The event, which has the feeling of a science fair in which experiments have been swapped out with worthy social causes, has raised more than $70,000 for local and international nonprofits since it started 11 years ago.

Some of the issues on display reflected the pandemic's impact on students and society at large. Many booths advocated for mental health organizations, for example.

"I have seen that one more this year than I have in years past," Beran said.

Lathen Benesh and Jena Reifschneider chose to support the Mental Health Association of Nebraska because of a personal connection to the cause.

"It's a big problem recently, especially since the COVID pandemic," Benesh said.

Coming out of two COVID-interrupted years, Beran said the school wasn't sure if students were ready for a full-blown in-person fair.

"We kind of were a little nervous if people were ready to socially speak to people, in front of people ... but I think some of that is coming off of the pandemic," Beran said.

But the students were prepared and ready, happy to give their presentations.

CeCe Seymore and Jax Runnebaum picked the American Cancer Society because they've had family members who've battled the disease. That made Thursday's experience all the more meaningful for the pair.

"It really means a lot to spread awareness," Runnebaum said.

LPS Superintendent Steve Joel and board member Lanny Boswell attended to check out the presentations. Joel aptly summed up the hard work of students trying to make a difference.

"These kids are going to save the world."

