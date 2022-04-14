Watch now: Celebrating the joys of cycling at Lincoln school's bike rodeo

When Brady Bredehoft's son Henry was a kindergartener, he couldn't quite master one of the great life skills we all learn when we're younger: how to ride a bike.

Then, in first grade, he hopped onto a Strider bike in Kenny Cope's first grade P.E. class at Fredstrom Elementary School. The unique pedal-less bikes are good for cycling newbies, as they can use their feet to propel themselves.

"Once my son figured that out and Mr. Cope taught him, he just took off " Bredehoft said.

Take off he did, and Thursday, Henry and his younger brother William joined dozens of students taking part in Fredstrom's annual bike rodeo, which gives kids a chance to showcase their cycling ability through various drills while learning about safety.

The event serves as a year-end culmination of the biking units Cope teaches at Fredstrom. Four competitors from each division — K-2 and 3-5 — get to compete in a districtwide rodeo in May.

"It's just a great activity," said Cope, who's been at Fredstrom 32 years. "When we talked about bike safety, we watch a video but it's nothing like being there on the road."

Cope secured the Strider bikes for his students with a grant from All Kids Bike. Instead of a bike with training wheels, a Strider allows children to touch the ground and learn how to strike a balance, which is key to cycling.

He uses them for his younger students, and by the time they're in fourth and fifth grade, Cope likes to take his classes out onto the trails to explore the city and teach them about trail etiquette.

"Only Kenny can do something like that," said Matt Avey, health education curriculum specialist. "He's been a teacher for so many years, he's got it pretty down pat."

There are four schools at Lincoln Public Schools that have Strider bikes, Avey said, and he'd like to see that number grow.

"We've talked about trying to get an overall district standard: Every kid in LPS by second grade knows how to ride a bike," Avey said. "It's such an important skill. It's a life skill."

Typically, there are anywhere from 15-20 schools that will hold bike rodeos each year, said Loren Isom with the Lincoln Kiwanis Club, which helps out at the events annually. Then COVID-19 hit, and now this year there are just four schools set to hold them.

The finalists from each rodeo will compete at a final bike jamboree hosted by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department at Scheel's in May.

For Bredehoft, who teaches third grade at Fredstrom, Thursday's rodeo was a good way to bring the community together.

"It's fun to see the kids in more of their element outside of the classroom environment," she said. "And they're having a ball."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

