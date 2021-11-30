Watch Now: Buy or sell? Nebraska students learn the rewards (and risks) of investing

In the end, a team competing virtually from Yutan took the top prize, followed by teams from Lincoln Southeast and Ashland-Greenwood. The top three finishers get to compete at the national competition, while the top two receive scholarship money to UNL.

A group of Ryan Psota's students from Pius X won last year when the event was virtual. This year, it was nice to be back in person, he said.

"I think it's a real beneficial experience for the kids to get some hands-on work with collaboration and looking at trends and seeing how the real-life market works," said Psota, who brings his senior economics students to the event each year. "They really enjoy the competition, and just getting to see them interact with one another and making real-life decisions is important."

Getting a taste of how the stock market works can be hard to understand at first, Psota said.

"Some of it's a crapshoot early on, and they don't know how diversified to be, or if they've been on one stock and it starts going south, how soon do they sell it?" he said. "Those kinds of things are interesting for them to figure out."

Around 350 students competed in person, while more than 650 video-conferenced into the event, according to Tera Norris, president of Junior Achievement's Lincoln division.