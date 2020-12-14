Watch now: Buffett to be featured this weekend at UNL commencement ceremonies

Omaha investor Warren Buffett will be featured in a recorded video and phone call with University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green during Saturday's virtual graduation ceremony.

Buffett, a 1950 graduate of UNL, will offer advice to the roughly 1,400 graduates who will receive degrees on Saturday, including how to find the right career, to be lifelong learners, and achieving meaningful success.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I would say this to the current year's class: 'I would love to trade places with them,'" Buffett tells Green, according to a press release from UNL. "They feel they're going out into an uncertain world and all of that, but there's never been a better time."

Saturday's commencement, which is scheduled to begin streaming at 9 a.m., will be the third to be conducted virtually since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020.

Husker volleyball head coach John Cook was the commencement speaker for the May ceremony, and Marilyn Moore, retired associate superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, gave the address at the August graduation.

Participants and the public can watch the "Go Big Grad" event live at https://commencement.unl.edu.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.