Watch now: Birdhouse contest allows Lincoln students to soar creatively

Violet, 11, summed up the experience perfectly over the din of students happily hammering away at their creations: "It was loud!"

Coke glued popsicle sticks and twigs to craft her birdhouse, which she hopes can house orioles.

"They're my favorite bird," she said.

Meanwhile, students like second grader Jens Peterson painted their avian homes with bright colors. Peterson chose blue for his house, which will hopefully house some chickadees in the future.

All in all, it was a new experience for the 40 or so students.

"You want to create a spirit and experience and memories that go beyond just being here after school," said Emily Trauernicht, a community builder with Lincoln Community Learning Centers. "I think we like to provide education for students that doesn't fit into a box."

And the program is a great way to teach students about conservation and the environment, too, said St. Sauver.