Watch Now: A change in plans doesn't stop MLK Youth Rally students from delivering powerful message

"Music is a universal language," she said.

Posey got involved in the rally for the first time this year after meeting Pete Ferguson, a youth development coordinator at Lincoln Public Schools and one of the rally's advisers, over the summer.

She learned how the rally was more than just honoring people like MLK and Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman, but all Black people who fought for change and paved the way for greater civil rights.

"Those were not the only people to put in the footmarks," she said.

The MLK Youth Rally, in its 27th year, was the brainchild of Bullock, who wanted to make MLK Day about youth empowerment.

But for the past two years, rally organizers have had to adapt. There is no march through the streets of Lincoln, no in-person audience.

"It's different in a lot of ways," Ferguson said. "Just for people in the community, the elders, who come to be reaffirmed, this is their booster shot. ... You see tears rolling down somebody's cheek; you can't replicate that virtually."