Want your student loan forgiven? Feds relax rules for some borrowers

The U.S. Department of Education has relaxed the rules for certain student loan borrowers to apply for forgiveness, but those changes will only remain in effect until Oct. 31.
The
Public Service Loan Forgiveness program allows qualifying borrowers to apply to have their Direct Loan debt canceled if they have routinely made payments while doing public interest work.
Launched in 2007 and administered by the education department’s Federal Student Aid office, the program was designed to steer graduates into careers as educators, librarians, nurses, the military and other public service jobs.
If those individuals, who took out Direct Loans from the education department remain employed at least 30 hours a week in those careers for 10 years, or make 120 payments, they can apply to have their debt erased.
Beginning Oct. 6, 2021, the education department enacted temporary rules that allow for any period of repayment before the program began in 2007 to receive credit toward forgiveness, regardless of the loan program, repayment plan or whether payment was made in full or on time.
The change only applies to borrowers with Direct Loans, however. Those with Federal Family Education Loans, Federal Perkins Loans or other types of federal student loans are encouraged to consolidate them into a Direct Loan before Oct. 31, 2022, so they might qualify for forgiveness.
Consolidation can be completed relatively quickly — in a few weeks, said Mike Baumgartner, executive director of Nebraska's Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
To apply for the program, borrowers are encouraged to submit an application at
studentaid.gov.
Baumgartner said federal education department's relaxing of the rules will open the door for more borrowers to potentially qualify for loan forgiveness.
“There were a lot of students who might not have applied, who might have found it too difficult or onerous because they weren’t into the Direct Loan program,” Baumgartner said. “This is an opportunity for them to take advantage of this one-time waiver of the normal rules.”
Across the U.S., more than 145,000 borrowers have had the remainder of their debt forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, while more than 715,000 borrowers have had their paperwork processed.
The average debt forgiven in the program is just shy of $65,000.
Nebraska borrowers who have had their loans forgiven fall slightly below the national average at $61,000.
As of May, a total of 1,080 borrowers in Nebraska have had a total of $65.9 million in student loans discharged through the program, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said the program is among the Biden administration's efforts to make college more affordable and accessible in the U.S.
At a speech before state higher education officers last week, Cardona said the education department wants to help individuals "who choose public service not because of the money but because they want to make their community better."
Those individuals should see if they qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, he added.
"We need your help to get the word out so more people take advantage of it," he said.
Breaking down Nebraska's colleges and universities
Bellevue University
Bellevue University, Bellevue
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 39%
Average annual cost: $15,616
8-year graduation rate: 46%
Median debt: $20,865
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 29%
Average earnings after 10 years: $56,762
Courtesy photo
Bryan College of Health Sciences
Bryan College of Health Sciences, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 38%
Students with federal loans: 74%
Average annual cost: $26,122
8-year graduation rate: 76%
Median debt: $26,060
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 47%
Average earnings after 10 years: $59,446
Geoff Johnson, Bryan College of Health Sciences Facebook page
Central Community College
Central Community College, Grand Island
Pell grant students: 51%
Students with federal loans: 33%
Average annual cost: $8,235
8-year graduation rate: 48%
Median debt: $7,250
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 40%
Average earnings after 10 years: $34,795
Central Community College Facebook page
Chadron State College
Chadron State College, Chadron
Pell grant students: 39%
Students with federal loans: 57%
Average annual cost: $14,268
8-year graduation rate: 44%
Median debt: $19,295
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $43,869
Courtesy photo
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology, Omaha
Pell grant students: not listed
Students with federal loans: not listed
Average annual cost: not listed
3-year graduation rate: 93%
Median debt: not listed
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: $35,526
Courtesy photo
Clarkson College
Clarkson College, Omaha
Pell grant students: 28%
Students with federal loans: 69%
Average annual cost: $20,123
8-year graduation rate: 73%
Median debt: $25,500
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 45%
Average earnings after 10 years: $59,883
Andrew Marinkovich, Clarkson College courtesy photo
College of Hair Design
College of Hair Design-Downtown, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 51%
Students with federal loans: 57%
Average annual cost: $14,025
18-month graduation rate: 61%
Median debt: $12,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 30%
Average earnings after 10 years: $22,684
College of Hair Design courtesy photo
College of Saint Mary
College of Saint Mary, Omaha
Pell grant students: 34%
Students with federal loans: 55%
Average annual cost: $14,325
8-year graduation rate: 60%
Median debt: $25,500
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 30%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,273
Courtesy photo
Concordia University
Concordia University-Nebraska, Seward
Pell grant students: 29%
Students with federal loans: 71%
Average annual cost: $20,763
8-year graduation rate: 67%
Median debt: $26,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 48%
Average earnings after 10 years: $45,784
Courtesy photo
Creighton University
Creighton University, Omaha
Pell grant students: 13%
Students with federal loans: 51%
Average annual cost: $31,400
8-year graduation rate: 76%
Median debt: $24,369
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 49%
Average earnings after 10 years: $66,524
Courtesy photo
Doane University
Doane University, Crete
Pell grant students: 30%
Students with federal loans: 93%
Average annual cost: $26,507
8-year graduation rate: 62%
Median debt: $25,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,203
Courtesy photo
Hastings College
Hastings College, Hastings
Pell grant students: 33%
Students with federal loans: 75%
Average annual cost: $21,670
8-year graduation rate: 59%
Median debt: $26,809
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 42%
Average earnings after 10 years: $48,198
Hastings College
Joseph's College Cosmetology
Joseph's College Cosmetology, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 78%
Students with federal loans: 88%
Average annual cost: $9,445
18-month graduation rate: 62%
Median debt: $12,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 24%
Average earnings after 10 years: $22,698
Joseph's College courtesy photo
Metro Community College
Metropolitan Community College, Omaha
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 16%
Average annual cost: $4,295
8-year graduation rate: 15%
Median debt: $7,891
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 23%
Average earnings after 10 years: $35,108
Courtesy photo
Midland University
Midland University, Fremont
Pell grant students: 39%
Students with federal loans: 84%
Average annual cost: $21,128
8-year graduation rate: 58%
Median debt: $26,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $50,032
AP file photo
Mid-Plains Community College
Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte
Pell grant students: 39%
Students with federal loans: 31%
Average annual cost: $6,553
8-year graduation rate: 29%
Median debt: $8,885
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 36%
Average earnings after 10 years: $33,361
Mid-Plains Facebook page
Nebraska Christian College
Nebraska Christian College of Hope International University, Papillion
Pell grant students: not listed
Students with federal loans: not listed
Average annual cost: $21,372
8-year graduation rate: 40%
Median debt: not listed
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: $41,202
Nebraska Christian College Facebook page
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, Curtis
Pell grant students: 31%
Students with federal loans: 33%
Average annual cost: $13,108
8-year graduation rate: 49%
Median debt: $21,362
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 48%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,360
Courtesy photo
Nebraska Indian Community College
Nebraska Indian Community College, Macy
Pell grant students: 76%
Students with federal loans: 0%
Average annual cost: $12,866
8-year graduation rate: 10%
Median debt: not listed
Began repayment after two years (making progress or paid in full): not listed
Average earnings after 10 years: not listed
Nebraska Indian Community College Facebook page
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, Omaha
Pell grant students: 32%
Students with federal loans: 78%
Average annual cost: $25,311
8-year graduation rate: 77%
Median debt: $25,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 42%
Average earnings after 10 years: $56,533
Courtesy photo
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Nebraska Wesleyan University, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 33%
Students with federal loans: 71%
Average annual cost: $23,847
8-year graduation rate: 67%
Median debt: $26,966
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 44%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,697
Nebraska Wesleyan Facebook page
Northeast Community College
Northeast Community College, Norfolk
Pell grant students: 46%
Students with federal loans: 43%
Average annual cost: $8,749
8-year graduation rate: 44%
Median debt: $11,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 41%
Average earnings after 10 years: $37,858
Northeast Community College Facebook page
Peru State College
Peru State College, Peru
Pell grant students: 52%
Students with federal loans: 68%
Average annual cost: $14,058
8-year graduation rate: 46%
Median debt: $22,119
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 24%
Average earnings after 10 years: $42,121
Journal Star file photo
Southeast Community College
Southeast Community College, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 45%
Students with federal loans: 77%
Average annual cost: $9,059
8-year graduation rate: 31%
Median debt: $4,818
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 32%
Average earnings after 10 years: $40,861
Journal Star file photo
Union College
Union College, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 43%
Students with federal loans: 87%
Average annual cost: $22,497
8-year graduation rate: 51%
Median debt: $27,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 33%
Average earnings after 10 years: $45,198
Journal Star file photo
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney
Pell grant students: 42%
Students with federal loans: 50%
Average annual cost: $16,017
8-year graduation rate: 59%
Median debt: $19,250
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 42%
Average earnings after 10 years: $46,054
Courtesy photo
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha
Pell grant students: not listed
Students with federal loans: not listed
Average annual cost: not listed
8-year graduation rate: 94%
Median debt: $15,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 65%
Average earnings after 10 years: $73,342
UNMC Facebook page
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska at Omaha, Omaha
Pell grant students: 41%
Students with federal loans: 38%
Average annual cost: $14,040
8-year graduation rate: 50%
Median debt: $19,500
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 34%
Average earnings after 10 years: $50,131
Ryan Henriksen, UNO courtesy photo
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln
Pell grant students: 25%
Students with federal loans: 46%
Average annual cost: $17,208
8-year graduation rate: 68%
Median debt: $21,362
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 48%
Average earnings after 10 years: $52,360
Journal Star file photo
Wayne State College
Wayne State College, Wayne
Pell grant students: 38%
Students with federal loans: 62%
Average annual cost: $13,765
8-year graduation rate: 52%
Median debt: $20,400
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 40%
Average earnings after 10 years: $43,727
Wayne State College courtesy photo
Western Nebraska Community College
Western Nebraska Community College, Scottsbluff
Pell grant students: 46%
Students with federal loans: 19%
Average annual cost: $5,339
8-year graduation rate: 30%
Median debt: $9,203
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 37%
Average earnings after 10 years: $34,452
Western Nebraska Community College Facebook page
York College
York College, York
Pell grant students: 49%
Students with federal loans: 70%
Average annual cost: $16,961
8-year graduation rate: 49%
Median debt: $24,000
Began repayment in two years (making progress or paid in full): 22%
Average earnings after 10 years: $33,777
York College Facebook page
