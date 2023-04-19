At Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, millions of dollars were on the line.

Of course, the stocks that hundreds of high school students traded on the floor of the arena weren't real, but given the frenzied atmosphere, one might think real money was involved.

"It's kind of an adrenaline rush," said Nathaniel Cloud, a senior from Waverly competing at the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge on Tuesday.

The annual investing competition pits teams of 4-5 students who buy and sell mock shares in an effort to build the largest portfolio over a simulated trading period. More than 500 students from 30 different schools competed Tuesday, including 200 students who tuned in virtually.

This is the eighth year that Junior Achievement has put on the competition but the first time it's been held at Pinnacle Bank Arena, said Toni Rupe, president of Junior Achievement of Lincoln.

Top finishers 1. Hampton 2. Lincoln Southwest 3. Yutan

"We wanted to expand it to include more students," Rupe said. "This just gave us the capacity to not be so crammed ... and just to expand our reach to the entire state of Nebraska."

Each team begins with $1 million in fictitious stocks, aiming to build their portfolio over an hourlong trading period. The event simulates about 1-2 years of the stock market with each minute equaling about 2 weeks. News headlines affect the market, challenging students to find stocks that might equal big returns.

"They get to have fun, they get to dress up and they get to see other schools," Waverly economics teacher Trent Goldsmith said. "It's really cool."

Cloud's team — "The Wolves of Wall Street" — focused on investing in a company that planned to put forward its initial public offering later in the competition. It's a strategy they say has worked at past stock market challenges.

"And we're not doing very hot right now," senior Daniel Kasparek said with a laugh.

Meanwhile, across the room, a team from Lincoln Southwest is trying to diversify its portfolio. The team is preparing to buy some shares of Jungle — a fictitious takeoff on Google — and offload some other shares of a defense company.

Southwest senior Blaine Traudt competed virtually last year, but was glad to be back in person Tuesday.

"The in-person aspect of it is a lot more fun," he said. "It's just a cooler atmosphere."

Josh Hinrichs, a business teacher at Southwest, said his teams did a couple of practice sessions beforehand to get ready. Hinrichs tries to mimic the chaos of the real event by playing music in his classroom.

He liked having the event in the arena, which was less cramped than the conference room at Innovation Campus where the competition was previously held.

"It's a lot of fun," he said. "The kids really get into it."

Students from the top two teams get a $500 scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but it's safe to say most students also take home a greater appreciation for the intricacies of investing.

"100% of students, no matter what they're going into, are going to do finance," said Goldsmith, who praised the Legislature's work to enact financial literacy requirements for students. "Everyone needs to be familiar with how it works."

