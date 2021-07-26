Wahoo school board president faces recall effort amid health standards firestorm

"I'm not sure how to be more transparent than to publish our position," Brigham said in an emailed statement. "The position, quite simply, is that we don't intend to change anything we are doing regarding any of those topics. ... Since we are not doing anything to change what we are teaching or to require masks or vaccinations, no discussion or action is required by the board.

"If any of those topics should ever require board action in the future, they will be put on the agenda, discussed, and acted on in a public meeting with ample opportunity for community input."

But Cooper says he would like the board to take steps to reject the health standards and bring the matter before the public. He pointed to the nearly 60 people who showed up at the July 19 meeting in support of the resolution adopted elsewhere.

"There's no reason to take a wait-and-see approach when you can be proactive about it," he said.

Brigham has until Aug. 11 to add a defense statement to the petition, which he says he intends to submit. Then Cooper will have 30 days to gather 934 signatures from registered voters, said Saunders County Clerk Patti Lindgren.

If the signatures are gathered, a recall election could be held as early as December, Lindgren said.