Eric Wachter, a third-grade teacher at Arnold Elementary School, recently won the Nominate your Favorite Teacher contest sponsored by Windstream Communications of Lincoln.
Teachers were nominated by parents and students in grades K-12 at private and public schools throughout Lincoln, said Donna Jarka of Windstream. Wachter received the award and $300 worth of his choice of school supplies during a presentation in front of the third-graders at Arnold School.
"Mr. Wachter goes out of his way to make each child feel special," said one nominator. "The patience and caring this man has is an example for all to live up to."
"Mr. Wachter has the patience of a saint and ensures that my child feels safe in school," one parent wrote. "My daughter loves going to school because of Mr. Wachter."
A third nominator wrote, "As a parent, I appreciate how he goes above and beyond to not only care for our children, but to make sure that parents are always in the loop and are updated weekly. He makes it feel like a team effort. My kids adore him!"