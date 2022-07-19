Voters will ponder $22M bond to expand schools in Bennet, Palmyra

District OR-1 Public Schools officials are hoping a $22 million bond issue to expand Bennet's elementary school and the junior-senior high school in Palmyra makes the grade this summer.

Voters in southeastern Lancaster County and western Otoe County will consider the bond issue — intended to address capacity concerns in a fast-growing district — in a mail-only election that runs through Aug. 9.

Ballots began going out Monday.

A large chunk of the taxpayer dollars would fund a 28,000-square-foot expansion at Palmyra Jr.-Sr. High School that would add new classrooms and shops and expand the main office and commons.

The project would include nine new classrooms for three sixth grade sections and general content areas, as well as space for special education and academic/behavioral intervention.

About 7,300 square feet is devoted to new shops for career and technical education subjects — including metalworking, woodworking and agriculture — part of an effort by the district to grow its college- and career-readiness offerings that include partnering with local businesses.

The current shop space would be converted into a community fitness area accessible to the public.

"We're trying to meet the needs of our kids in the district and trying to meet the growing needs of our community, too," Superintendent Mike Hart said.

A second-story weight room would be turned into a multipurpose room that could hold activities like wrestling practice, which the high school currently holds in Bennet.

The school's commons and administrative offices would also be expanded.

At Bennet Elementary School, officials want to tack on a classroom wing as well as a new secure entrance and office connected to the commons, which will feature an expanded kitchen and multipurpose activity space.

Five new classrooms and renovations would allow the school to have three sections of each grade from preschool to fifth grade while adding space for special programs.

The bond also calls for enhancements to the school's gym and stage and possibly the playground.

The proposal is intended to address increased enrollment at District OR-1, which is expected to grow by 120 students in five years. Bennet is currently overcrowded and Palmyra is at capacity, Hart said.

Last year, 664 students were enrolled in the district, including 387 students at Bennet. The growth there prompted officials to move sixth graders to Palmyra starting this fall.

"Nobody has a crystal ball and can tell you exactly what's going to happen, but all of the studies have basically said the same thing" by showing growth, Hart said.

If the bond passes, the district's levy — based on a 25-year bond rate — would increase by 20.8 cents, or $208 a year per $100,000 of assessed property value.

The district, which worked with Lincoln-based design firm Clark & Enersen to draft layout plans, will eye a fall 2024 completion date if voters give the green light.

Ballots can be returned by mail or at the Lancaster County Election Commissioner's Office at 601 N. 46th St. Ballots must be returned no later than 5 p.m. Aug 9.