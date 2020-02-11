Voters strongly favor $290 million LPS bond issue for new high schools, other projects

The district has already begun preliminary work on the high schools: It hired both a construction manager and an architect to do preliminary work in anticipation of the bond passage. Had it failed, the district could have used those plans when it eventually was able to build new schools.

It also approved the purchase of two plots of land for the prospective high schools: 118.6 acres on the south end of Air Park along Northwest 48th Street near I-80 for $5.8 million; and 143.6 acres along 70th Street and Saltillo Road near the planned South Beltway in southeast Lincoln for $3.6 million.

The district plans to open the northwest high school in 2022 and the one in southeast Lincoln in 2023.

During a short meeting Tuesday in the midst of the election results, the Lincoln Board of Education considered an annexation agreement for the northwest land with the city and the developer which sold the land to LPS. The agreement includes the LPS land and surrounding land still owned by the developer, Ringneck Development. The land already is part of the school district, but not the city.