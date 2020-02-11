Voters strongly favor $290 million LPS bond issue for new high schools, other projects

It looks like Lincoln will be getting two new high schools in the coming years.
In early returns released by the Lancaster County Election Commissioner, 61% of Lincoln voters favored a $290 million bond issue for Lincoln Public Schools, $135 million of which will be used for the most high-profile of the planned projects: two new high schools in northwest and southeast Lincoln.
Preliminary results show 61.1% approval of the bond issue, and 38.9% against, with 80% of the ballots counted in the mail-in election. Final results – including the ballots dropped off Tuesday – are expected within about an hour.
"Obviously, I'm very excited by the preliminary results," said school board president Lanny Boswell. "Sixty-one percent so far in favor is an incredibly positive message of support for our school district."
Superintendent Steve Joel said he's always humbled by the support for schools.
"We live in a community with high expectations but incredibly willing to roll up their sleeves to help us."
If final results reflect the preliminary approval, the bond issue will allow the district to take care of the space needs and take care of their existing buildings.
LPS officials said overcrowding and continued growth in different corners of the city prompted the decision to build two high schools, which will be designed for half as many students as the district’s six existing high schools but with core facilities large enough for easy expansion to handle 2,000 students.
Other projects include a new elementary school in northeast Lincoln, a contribution to two new district athletic complexes at the site of the new high schools and renovations and additions to other schools.
The election marks a process that began in earnest two years ago, when the district pulled together a community group to make recommendations on what LPS should do to address high school overcrowding.
Last year, a superintendent's advisory committee identified $461 million in needs, which the school boards whittled down to $290 million.
The Lancaster County Election Commissioner mailed more than 155,000 ballots to voters in mid-January, the second mail-in election for an LPS bond issue.
The first, in 2014 for $153 million – the largest mail-in election in the state -- resulted in 36% voter turnout, significantly higher than the 24% for a 2006 special election on a $250 million bond issue for LPS.
In 2014, nearly 67% of voters approved the bond issue; 63% approved of the district’s 2006 bond issue.
Like the last two, this bond issue will not increase the tax rate. The district will replace existing bond debt rolling off the tax rolls with the new bond debt using the existing 16.1-cent levy earmarked to pay off all LPS bonds and support the building fund.
The district has already begun preliminary work on the high schools: It hired both a construction manager and an architect to do preliminary work in anticipation of the bond passage. Had it failed, the district could have used those plans when it eventually was able to build new schools.
It also approved the purchase of two plots of land for the prospective high schools: 118.6 acres on the south end of Air Park along Northwest 48th Street near I-80 for $5.8 million; and 143.6 acres along 70th Street and Saltillo Road near the planned South Beltway in southeast Lincoln for $3.6 million.
The district plans to open the northwest high school in 2022 and the one in southeast Lincoln in 2023.
During a short meeting Tuesday in the midst of the election results, the Lincoln Board of Education considered an annexation agreement for the northwest land with the city and the developer which sold the land to LPS. The agreement includes the LPS land and surrounding land still owned by the developer, Ringneck Development. The land already is part of the school district, but not the city.
The district would be responsible for helping pay for paving both West Vine and Northwest 48th streets, said LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp. Sewer and other utilities are already in place at the site. The agreement is tentatively scheduled to be considered by the city-county planning commission next week. The school board will vote on the annexation agreement at its Feb. 25 meeting.
Other projects planned as part of the bond issue include:
* A shared competition site for football, baseball and track on the northwest high school site; and soccer, softball and tennis on the southeast site. LPS also plans to put all-weather turf on a practice field at existing high schools. LPS earmarked $13 million; the remainder of the $24.7 million will need to come from private funds.
* A new elementary school near 102nd Street south of Holdrege for about 525 students.
* Classroom additions to Wysong Elementary near 63rd Street and Yankee Hill Road for about 275 students and classroom additions for 150-200 students at Scott Middle School near 14th Street and Pine Lake Road.
* A free-standing or attached wing at Arnold Elementary in Air Park for kindergartners and preschool classrooms.
* Major indoor air quality and codes renovations at Park Middle and Everett Elementary schools, among the last schools to get geothermal heating and air systems.
* New gyms or multi-purpose rooms at Dawes, Lefler, Lux, Mickle, Scott and Schoo middle schools and updates to art, family consumer science, industrial technology and science rooms at all middle and existing high schools.
* Modifications to existing high schools to embed new focus programs.
* $10 million for land purchases (including the new high school sites) and $16 million for ongoing infrastructure projects such as playgrounds, parking lot pavement, roof repairs and lighting upgrades.
