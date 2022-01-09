Voices of change: Southwest junior with a knack for speaking blossoms into MLK youth rally leader

Ferguson, a youth development coordinator at LPS, has known Turner since he was a TRACKS scholar and has seen him grow as a key voice in the rally, even despite taking a year off.

"But what impressed me the most is though after that moment, he took that time, he came back," Ferguson said. "And that doesn't always happen."

Chajuana Bateman encouraged her son to get involved in the rally when he was in middle school and watched him blossom as a young person, as someone with a voice worth hearing.

His parts in the rally are more than reciting lines from memory, Bateman said.

"He's very powerful speaking," she said. "That is just a gift from God. ... I'm really proud of him."

Said Ferguson: "He has always done a phenomenal job, has always brought the house down with what he's done."

Emily Koopmann came back as an adviser after being a part of the rally herself as a student at Raymond Central. She remembers the impact the rally had on her, and now gets to see other students — like Turner — share in that experience.

"Daniel always shows up," she said. "It's so great to have a leader among leaders."