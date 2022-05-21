 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voices of change: Pius X senior follows her brother to the Naval Academy

Voices of Change Helena Occansey

Helena Occansey, a senior at Lincoln Pius X, is looking forward to the diversity she'll experience at the Naval Academy, which she will attend in the fall.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

When Helena Occansey visited the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, last November, she instantly fell in love with the school that overlooks the Severn River.

It also didn't hurt that Occansey, a Lincoln Pius X senior, already had a family connection there.

"My older brother is at the Naval Academy. That's kind of how I got interested in that," she said. 

She was formally accepted in January, after wrangling the endorsement of Nebraska's congressional delegation.

"It’s really exciting and it’s good to know that my four years of high school have paid off and I was able to work my way into there," she said.

The diversity of the Naval Academy is one thing that excited her about the school, too. As a Black student growing up in Lincoln — Occansey's father originally hails from the West African nation of Togo — the number of classmates that looked like her was small.

"That's definitely one thing that kind of excited me about the academy, just knowing that I had a little bit more of my dad's part of the culture there," she said. 

Her father, Kouassi Occansey, moved to New York City in the 1990s, "chasing the dream of coming to America." He had a friend who lived in the Midwest, in this state called Nebraska, so Occansey paid him a visit.

"I loved it," he said. "You could drive to a place in five minutes." 

Kouassi Occansey, who runs a small shop repairing dresses and suits out of his northeast Lincoln home, later met his wife in Omaha and settled in Lincoln. They've raised seven children — including two who will become commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy.

"I think it's a good thing," he said. "They'll keep each other close, especially when you're far away from home. They'll hold onto each other." 

Helena Occansey is active at Pius X, competing on the cross country and track teams and serving on student council. She also participates in the Ambassadors Club, in which students work to offer positive support and friendship to their classmates.

In her sophomore year, the pandemic struck. The track season was canceled — "which was a huge thing for me since I love running," she said — and classes shifted online. Junior year, things were limited too, and Pius X briefly went to half days when Occansey was a senior during the omicron surge.

"But, otherwise, this year's been pretty normal," she said.

This summer, Occansey is hoping to take a senior trip with some of her girlfriends. Then it's off to the East Coast, where she plans on studying political science at the Naval Academy, a school where she feels like she can give back to her country that accepted her father all those years ago.

"All the opportunities I've had here, I wanted to be able to give back to my country," she said. "I constantly have the drive to just, like, push myself, and so I know that at the academy, I'll really be able to challenge myself, so I'm excited about that."

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

