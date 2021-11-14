Voices of change: How a coalition of students is working to advance equity at LPS

"The cadre has been a cathartic experience," he said.

At East, Principal Sue Cassata meets weekly with the school's equity team to hold conversations on equity and race that help give students a say.

"It's really student-driven," she said. "I think we've empowered students to say to other students ... 'This is not who we are as an institution.'"

'A definite shift'

Before she was a human resources specialist at LPS, Marla Styles was a student in the district.

Styles said she didn't have the same opportunities as students of color growing up today.

"Students are really empowered now," said Styles, who is Black. "I don't think I got to that point until I got to college." These students are in high school or middle school and it's like "'Wow.' It's a definite shift for them," Styles said.

She meets regularly with the cadre along with other people of color in the district to show that these students, too, can grow up, succeed and pursue similar careers.

"Students see the value in seeing themselves," she said. "I always want to make sure by seeing all of us ... they see the opportunities they can have to make a difference."