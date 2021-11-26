Voices of change: From small town to big school, Kaylee Denker making her mark

The small-town girl with a talent for sports was still trying to find her place at Lincoln East High School the first time principal Sue Cassata met her a few years ago.
Kaylee Denker, then a freshman, was new to Lincoln — and to the kind of big school like East — after moving from Adams the summer before.
"Kaylee at that point was quiet, studious, listened really well," Cassata recalled. "She was coming in from out of district, and she was trying to find her space."
Coming to East was a bit of culture shock for Denker, who as a student of color in a small town had mostly white classmates. And although she remembers Adams fondly, conversations about race and equity never really happened, she said.
Enter Pete Ferguson.
The youth development coordinator at Lincoln Public Schools was Denker's basketball coach growing up and was starting to advise a diverse group of students known as the LPS scholar equity cadre.
So, naturally, Ferguson reached out to Denker, who showed promise as a leader when he first met her through junior high basketball.
"I just went for it," said Denker, 16. "And I found it really interesting to hear other people's voices. ... I came from a smaller town, so I didn't really hear much about these things."
Now, Denker is taking what she learns from meeting with the cadre back to East as one of the leaders of the school's equity team. The group was formed last year, partly in response to a few incidents at the school — including a racist video that circulated among students on social media.
"It wasn't just one thing that happened," Denker said. "I think it was just over time, when we figured out that we need to do something about it, make sure that there's more of a team that gets together and talks about what's going on."
Ferguson said Kaylee and her peers really took a step forward last year as leaders amid the school's reckoning with race.
"And I think next year, she's going to be in place where she can still lead, but she's also going to recognize that it needs to be sustained after she's not here," he said. "It's instilling what others instilled in her, and I think she's learning that."
While Denker says her experience at East has been positive, she understands that not might be the case for everyone. That's why she makes it's a priority to stand up for her peers, many of whom reach out to Denker just to talk, share their story.
"I'll just text them or meet them in the hallway somewhere, and they'll talk about what's going on," she said.
The equity team also gives students a chance to report things that they see around the school that make them uncomfortable, Cassata said, so staff can respond accordingly.
"So whether it be something spreads throughout the entire community or a conversation that happens in isolation, people are reporting those instances so we can have direct action," she said.
The 15 or so students on East's equity team meet weekly with school staff — including Cassata and instructional coordinator Tara Moore — during Tuesday PLC time to foster student-driven conversations around equity and inclusion. Each discussion has a focus — for example, one meeting this year centered around the school's discipline data.
Denker and her classmates also meet with teachers from different departments to present lessons on equity, and have had discussions about holding an inclusivity week at the school.
As a member of the district-wide equity group, Denker has also taken part in town halls with LPS Superintendent Steve Joel and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.
Overall, she says her experiences on both the cadre and East's equity team have given her a greater voice in her school and exposed her to valuable perspectives.
"I'm a three-sport athlete, and I talk to a lot of people, but some of the people that I've met through this, I probably would have never ran into," said Denker, who competes in volleyball, basketball and track. (Ferguson notes that she has collegiate talent.)
Michelle Denker, Kaylee's mom, never quite expected her daughter to take up the leadership mantle, but knew her daughter was capable of it.
"She's very passionate about these equity groups and making a difference for the peers around her," Michelle Denker said. "She is much more of a silent listener, taking-it-all-in kind of person and letting her voice be heard when it's needed."
Kaylee has also brought the conversation back home, sharing what she's learned with family members, who are white.
"Being a mixed child while the rest of her family is white and her involvement in these groups has led to conversations in our household that we likely wouldn't have had," Michelle Denker said. "Our entire family is so proud of her and the hard work her and her peers are putting into making a difference throughout the district."
And she's certainly come a long way from her freshman year when she first walked the halls of East, then a foreign place to her.
"I would say that we've seen in the last few years a real empowerment," Cassata said. "She's thoughtful, she's passionate, she's articulate, she really wants to make a change, to make a difference, and I want to help her do that."
