Voices of change: From small town to big school, Kaylee Denker making her mark

"I just went for it," said Denker, 16. "And I found it really interesting to hear other people's voices. ... I came from a smaller town, so I didn't really hear much about these things."

Now, Denker is taking what she learns from meeting with the cadre back to East as one of the leaders of the school's equity team. The group was formed last year, partly in response to a few incidents at the school — including a racist video that circulated among students on social media.

"It wasn't just one thing that happened," Denker said. "I think it was just over time, when we figured out that we need to do something about it, make sure that there's more of a team that gets together and talks about what's going on."

Ferguson said Kaylee and her peers really took a step forward last year as leaders amid the school's reckoning with race.

"And I think next year, she's going to be in place where she can still lead, but she's also going to recognize that it needs to be sustained after she's not here," he said. "It's instilling what others instilled in her, and I think she's learning that."