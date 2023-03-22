The number of finalists vying for Nebraska's top education post is now down to three.

On Wednesday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed Lisa Coons, a finalist for the Nebraska Commissioner of Education opening, as the state's superintendent of public instruction.

Coons, the chief academic officer for the Tennessee Department of Education, was one of four finalists for the Nebraska job unveiled by the State Board of Education earlier this month.

Spokesperson David Jespersen said the Nebraska Department of Education is aware of Coons' appointment in Virginia and plans to move forward with interviews for the three remaining candidates next week.

State Board President Patti Gubbels said the board has not received an official withdrawal from Coons. The board was not aware that Coons was in the running for Virginia's top education position, Gubbels added.

While it's not uncommon for education officials to vie for multiple positions at a time, Gubbels said she is "disappointed" because Coons was a strong candidate.

"It just diminished our pool of people to choose from," she said.

McPherson and Jacobson, an Omaha-based superintendent consulting firm assisting with the search, also was not aware of Coons' plans but still intends to move ahead with the remaining finalists.

"I think we have the three best candidates in there now," said Steve Joel, the former superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools who is heading the search on behalf of McPherson and Jacobson. "NDE is in good shape."

Unlike Coons, the other finalists are all Nebraska natives with educational ties to the state.

They are:

* Brian Maher, CEO and executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, which oversees the state's six public universities.

* Melissa Poloncic, superintendent of DC West Community Schools in Valley.

* Summer Stephens, superintendent of Churchill County School District in Nevada.

Maher formerly held administrative roles in Nebraska districts, including Waverly, Elkhorn and Johnson-Brock.

Stephens was previously the director of curriculum in Beatrice and was also a curriculum coordinator in Norris. She was also a finalist for the superintendent opening at Bennington Public Schools.

Poloncic is the lone finalist still working in the state, having served as superintendent of DC West since 2014.

Maher and Stephens announced earlier this year that they would resign from their current positions, long before finalists were named.

Nine candidates ultimately applied to be commissioner, a position that opened when Matt Blomstedt stepped down in January after nine years. Deputy Commissioner Deb Frison has been serving as interim commissioner in the meantime.

Coons, who assumes her duties April 17, takes over for Jillian Balow, who abruptly resigned March 1 after just more than a year in the job, the Virginian-Pilot reported.

She has served as the chief academic officer of Tennessee's education department since 2019, overseeing pre-K-12 academic programming and reporting to the commissioner.

Before that, she was an executive at Metro Nashville Public Schools after serving as the executive director of instructional leadership at the state level.

The Nebraska State Board of Education plans to interview all three candidates March 30 and announce its pick the next day. The next commissioner is expected to start in July.

