Viral effect: Tracking an invisible stalker as its spreads through LPS preschool program

At the time of the news conference, LPS officials believed the five positive cases at Elliott came from the staff members eating lunch at their desks in the early childhood planning area — a conclusion Goldman took issue with when she spoke to the Lincoln Board of Education on Nov. 10.

It was a conclusion Miller later questioned, too, as more information came to light.

LPS had based the initial conclusion on statements from the first employee who tested positive, who said she’d eaten lunch with her coworkers in the planning area, which means their masks would have been removed. They all were quarantined.

As tracers did more interviews, they learned one of the employees who tested positive had not been eating with her coworkers — a precaution she'd taken to reduce the risk.

Another oddity, Miller said: Two of the employees who were eating at their desks in the planning area that day tested negative.

The changing information isn't unusual and illustrates one of the challenges of contact tracing, Miller said. Employees might remember another detail, or realize something had unfolded differently than they initially remembered. Or, the accounts of others interviewed differ.