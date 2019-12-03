Verzal family to share their story as part of 'Walk Together' empowerment series

Brandon and Tiffany Verzal, whose daughter Alexis was the victim of abusive head trauma at age 14 months, will share their family's story Wednesday as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March’s “My Walk” empowerment series.

In honor of the upcoming 25th annual rally and march, the student planning committee launched a campaign that follows the rally’s theme, “Walk Together.”

The committee has asked people to share their journey — their “walk” — and donate a pair of shoes that will be put in a case, along with a description of their life’s walk — the “undistorted, uncensored, unfiltered” successes and challenges that make each person’s walk unique.

On Wednesday, the Verzals will share their story, titled a “A 'Walk' with Big Dreams,” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Sports Complex Basketball Center, 7600 N. 70th St. No registration is necessary.

Other speakers and events in the series include:

* Pablo Cervantes, president of CASA Properties, LPS Latino student advocate and Mexican dancer. “Why ‘Walk’ When You Can Dance” will be Dec. 10, 2 p.m., Lincoln High School, 2229 J St.